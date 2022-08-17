Dialysis patient thanks city pub for rushing to her rescue

Jane Watkin's kidneys failed during the pandemic - now she received dialysis three times a week and it often causes her to feel faint. - Credit: Jane Watkin

A Norwich woman suffering with kidney failure has thanked bar staff who raced to her aid during the heatwave.

NR2's Jane Watkin fell ill during the pandemic and was diagnosed with kidney failure - since then she has had dialysis three times a week.

The small business owner said: “Some people’s kidneys fail over time but mine failed within a week.

The Lamb Inn in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

“When it first happened I thought I was going to get better but once your kidneys go, they go.

“I was really fit and never went to the doctors. Now the only chance I have of getting my normal life back is if I get a kidney transplant and even then, I would be full of anti-rejection drugs.”

Adjusting to her new way of life, Jane had to become accustomed to having low blood sugar which often causes her to black out.

She recounted: "During the pandemic I blacked out in a supermarket. However because people were so scared of Covid they just walked around me as I lay on the floor."

Then 12 weeks ago Jane passed out at the top of her stairs and woke with two fractured vertebrae in her spine.

So, it was an unexpected bonus when Jane felt unwell in the city on Friday, August 12, and people rushed to help her.

The Perfect Pamper business owner said: “I was on my way to meet a friend when I came over really faint.

"I knew I needed to sit down and rehydrate and the closest place to me was the Lamb Inn.

“I managed to get in and order a glass of water.”

There were a couple of members of public who were nurses and they were concerned about Jane so they spoke to the bar staff.

Jane said: “The bar staff put me on a sofa, got me some water and a fan and kept checking on me.

“They were really a tentative and it just made me feel like they really cared.

“So I would like to say thank you very much to the staff at the Lamb Inn.

"They don’t just pull pints, they really do care about their customers.”