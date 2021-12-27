City instructors give their top fitness tips for 2022

Norwich fitness instructors have provided fitness tips for the new year - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Plenty of people around the city will be looking to get into shape in the new year once the turkey and festive treats have gone.

Norwich fitness instructors have shared their top tips for how people can lead an active and healthy lifestyle in 2022.

ATP Health and Fitness Norwich fitness trainer Matt Philpot has been running his own group fitness company for over 10 years.

Mr Philpot advised people to make a plan to fit within their lifestyle and set small goals such as dropping a trouser size.

The instructor, who mainly teaches in the Hellesdon, Horsford, Sprowston and Drayton areas, said cutting down on processed foods and anything high in sugar is important.

"Not only do these make you feel lethargic but they will cause weight gain and the less energy you have, the less likely you will be motivated to exercise," he said.

Both Mr Philpot and Action Fitness Norwich owner and personal trainer Craig Jackson advised exercising with a friend, relative or in a group to spur each other on.

Mr Jackson added: "Find something you enjoy, whether this means walks, cycling, swimming, gym, workout classes or an outdoor bootcamp.

"If you don’t enjoy it you won’t stick at it."

Adam Sheppard, fitness manager at Nuffield Health in Norwich, said those wanting to make a lasting change should focus on a long-term approach.

He explained: "It’ll be tempting to say 'oh I’m going to exercise five times a week, get 10,000 steps a day and meditate 30 minutes a day', then realise that family, work and life get in the way.

"So if getting to the gym once a week, taking the dog for an extra walk and not eating lunch at your desk is what you can manage, start with that – the rest will come later when you can manage it."

Mr Sheppard said it is not uncommon for people to make drastic changes in the new year before falling back into bad habits by February.

Small changes are easier to sustain, he said.

The fitness guru said the best way to make a lasting change to physical and mental health is to lift weights on a weekly basis.

Although joining a gym can be intimidating, personal trainers can arrange an induction and one-to-one or group sessions.