Support hub for Norfolk’s unpaid carers to open

PUBLISHED: 11:10 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 28 July 2020

Jackie Hamilton, the founder of TherapyAid. Picture: TherapyAid

Archant

A new base providing treatments for unpaid carers in Norfolk will open this week.

TherapyAid, which launched in April 2019, has supported 150 unpaid carers in Norwich and Norfolk offering complementary therapies to those who would not be able to afford such treatments for themselves.

A grand opening will take place at the hub, based in Arminghall Close, Norwich, on Thursday, where carers will be able to access treatment and attend workshops.

During lockdown, the community interest company ran virtual book clubs and sent out gift parcels to help carers during a “extremely” stressful time.

Founder Jackie Hamilton said; “Unpaid carers save Norfolk’s services £1.6 billion a year and many do so with little thought for their own well-being and mental or emotional health.

“Our aim is to support public healthcare services by giving carers some much needed ‘me’ time which will allow them to continue their unpaid care work.”

