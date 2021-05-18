News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Hospital to host dementia awareness online fayre

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 1:45 PM May 18, 2021   
Lynsey Hannant, dementia palliative care nurse for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Lynsey Hannant, dementia palliative care nurse for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: NNUH

The region's first dementia palliative care nurse will be among guest speakers providing information and support to help those living with dementia.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will hold its dementia fayre on Thursday May 20.

Prof Nancy Fontaine will chair the panel which includes representatives from Alzheimer’s Society, Admiral Nurse Service and Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Lynsey Hannant, who is the region's first dementia palliative care nurse, will talk about the challenges taking on the new role during the pandemic. 

The nurse supports patients with end of life care planning as well as support with physical, emotional and psychological issues.

You may also want to watch:

The fayre will be available online on Thursday on Microsoft Teams between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Dr Sarah Clark, consultant geriatrician and clinical lead for dementia at NNUH, said: "Dementia covers a huge array of clinical problems and presentations and no two cases are the same. Helping patients and their families at all stages of their disease requires many different skills.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
  2. 2 Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners
  3. 3 'They're like family': Punters queue outside pubs on reopening day
  1. 4 Norwich pair accused of playing part in £1.8m cannabis farm
  2. 5 A47 tailbacks as roadworks move west near Norwich
  3. 6 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  4. 7 Man exposed himself to three teenage girls at Morrisons
  5. 8 Couple launch new park café after market success
  6. 9 'FIZZical!' - When yellow Corona vans delivered soft drinks to your door
  7. 10 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14

"Often in the hospital we are seeing patients in the later stages of their disease and I have a specific interest in the palliative care side of dementia."

Questions can be submitted in advance to communications@nnuh.nhs.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant

Music-lovers' pub could be demolished for 23 flats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A Confederate Flag is flown outside a home in Norwich

Police action over 'slavery' flag flying in Norwich garden

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Sam Byram was recruited ahead of Norwich City's last Premier League campaign

Video

City draw up target list

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus