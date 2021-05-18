Hospital to host dementia awareness online fayre

Published: 1:45 PM May 18, 2021

Lynsey Hannant, dementia palliative care nurse for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: NNUH

The region's first dementia palliative care nurse will be among guest speakers providing information and support to help those living with dementia.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will hold its dementia fayre on Thursday May 20.

Prof Nancy Fontaine will chair the panel which includes representatives from Alzheimer’s Society, Admiral Nurse Service and Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Lynsey Hannant, who is the region's first dementia palliative care nurse, will talk about the challenges taking on the new role during the pandemic.

The nurse supports patients with end of life care planning as well as support with physical, emotional and psychological issues.

The fayre will be available online on Thursday on Microsoft Teams between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Dr Sarah Clark, consultant geriatrician and clinical lead for dementia at NNUH, said: "Dementia covers a huge array of clinical problems and presentations and no two cases are the same. Helping patients and their families at all stages of their disease requires many different skills.

"Often in the hospital we are seeing patients in the later stages of their disease and I have a specific interest in the palliative care side of dementia."

Questions can be submitted in advance to communications@nnuh.nhs.uk