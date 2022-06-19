Sofia Honey, eight, finally cancer free after two-year battle

Sofia Honey is finally able to ring the bell to signify the end of her treatment. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

After a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer a Costessey eight-year-old can finally ring the bell to signify the end of her treatment.

Sofia Honey Adcock's fight began in February 2020 when doctors determined that 96pc of her bone marrow had been taken over by cancer.

The little "superhero" has fought every step of the way and at 4.30pm on June 16 was officially declared cancer free.

Mum Sammy Adcock, 34, who works at Ormiston Victory Academy, has mixed emotions about the momentous occasion.

Sofia Honey's family turned out to celebrate her ringing the bell. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

She said: “I have been counting down to this day for the last two years, it’s been our comfort blanket so it's really exciting.

“But at the same time I am very anxious about it too as I know the chemotherapy keeps the cancer away.”

Sofia Honey designed a new bell to be installed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) so that people who can't get out of bed - or might need to be lifted - can reach the rope themselves.

Sammy said: “It’s her own bell that she got to ring so it's really special.”

Sofia Honey has had regular blood tests to ensure she is cancer free and on Tuesday had her final check.

“I was eagerly waiting for the results and when they came through I just couldn’t stop crying.

"They were the last ones and I couldn’t have wished for them to be any more perfect,” the mum-of-three added.

Sofia Honey's mum, Sammy, has mixed emotions about her little girl's treatment coming to an end. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

Now the family have finished treatment they plan on celebrating and making memories to commemorate the occasion - including a trip to Disneyland.

Sammy said: “The trip to Disneyland is as much for Sofia Honey as it is for her sisters.”

Kelsi, 11 and Alexi, 13 have been very supportive of their little sister, and have "taken everything as it comes", their proud mum said.

She added: "To mothers that have received horrible news and might just be starting journeys, remember that it is OK to cry. There were some days where that’s all I could do.”

Sammy also thanked Addenbrooke's Hospital, the NNUH and everyone who has been a part of Sofia Honey’s journey so far.