Norwich hospital chosen for new Top Trumps key workers pack

Top Trumps has chosen the NNUH as part of its newest card pack.

A popular card game has included a Norfolk hospital in its new pack honouring the work of Britains’s frontline workers.

Top Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack which features the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Top Trumps has created a “Britain at its Best” game for key workers and hospitals, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The creators are selling the packs together and donating £1.50 from each sale to the NHS.

In keeping with the game, each hospital card has four scoring categories: year opened, number of beds, fame and “rainbow rating” - a nod to the display of rainbows put up to support NHS staff.

Each card comes with a Top Trump fact, with the NNUH card reading: “The first NHS teaching hospital in England in more than 30 years. Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is a teaching centre for nurses, midwives, doctors, radiographers and therapists.”

Top Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack which features the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

On Twitter, the NNUH said it was proud to be featured in the hospitals edition of the pack.

The hospital wrote: “We’re very proud to announce that NNUH features in @winningmovesuk @toptrumps new ‘Hospitals’ edition of its new ‘Britain at its best’ range of Top Trumps from which the NHS will receive all profits. However, we actually opened in 1772, we simply moved to our current location in 2001.”

In the keyworker pack, 30 professions from doctors and nurses to pest controllers, sea merchants and partners of key workers have all been included.

Top Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack to celebrate keyworkers and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pack contains four scoring sections, unsung hero, originated, gadgets and gizmos and street style.

Claire Simon, from Top Trumps, said: “Every single front-line key worker is, of course, a heroine and hero and would each score 10 (or even 11) out of 10 by any reckoning if we had devised a Hero category

“By creating an Unsung Heroes category we have ensured varying marks, in keeping with the game’s core classic and its unique and much-loved branding.”

“From our research, which has been intensively conducted over the six weeks, partners of key workers came out top in this section. There are an estimated one and a half million partners of key workers in Britain so that’s a lot of Unsung Heroes and Heroines.

“Many of the public we spoke to pointed out that partners too are putting their lives on the line, albeit less directly. As well as being there physically they are providing emotional support. For that reason we listed partners as key workers.

The packs, which cost £5 for the two, will be available to buy from Monday.