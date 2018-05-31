Search

Advanced search

Norwich hospital chosen for new Top Trumps key workers pack

PUBLISHED: 12:49 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 02 May 2020

Top Trumps has chosen the NNUH as part of its newest card pack. Picture: Archant/Winning More

Top Trumps has chosen the NNUH as part of its newest card pack. Picture: Archant/Winning More

Archant

A popular card game has included a Norfolk hospital in its new pack honouring the work of Britains’s frontline workers.

Top Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack which features the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Winning MovesTop Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack which features the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Winning Moves

Top Trumps has created a “Britain at its Best” game for key workers and hospitals, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The creators are selling the packs together and donating £1.50 from each sale to the NHS.

In keeping with the game, each hospital card has four scoring categories: year opened, number of beds, fame and “rainbow rating” - a nod to the display of rainbows put up to support NHS staff.

Each card comes with a Top Trump fact, with the NNUH card reading: “The first NHS teaching hospital in England in more than 30 years. Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is a teaching centre for nurses, midwives, doctors, radiographers and therapists.”

Top Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack which features the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Winning MovesTop Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack which features the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Winning Moves

On Twitter, the NNUH said it was proud to be featured in the hospitals edition of the pack.

You may also want to watch:

The hospital wrote: “We’re very proud to announce that NNUH features in @winningmovesuk @toptrumps new ‘Hospitals’ edition of its new ‘Britain at its best’ range of Top Trumps from which the NHS will receive all profits. However, we actually opened in 1772, we simply moved to our current location in 2001.”

In the keyworker pack, 30 professions from doctors and nurses to pest controllers, sea merchants and partners of key workers have all been included.

Top Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack to celebrate keyworkers and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Winning MovesTop Trumps is set to release Britain at its Best pack to celebrate keyworkers and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Winning Moves

The pack contains four scoring sections, unsung hero, originated, gadgets and gizmos and street style.

Claire Simon, from Top Trumps, said: “Every single front-line key worker is, of course, a heroine and hero and would each score 10 (or even 11) out of 10 by any reckoning if we had devised a Hero category

“By creating an Unsung Heroes category we have ensured varying marks, in keeping with the game’s core classic and its unique and much-loved branding.”

“From our research, which has been intensively conducted over the six weeks, partners of key workers came out top in this section. There are an estimated one and a half million partners of key workers in Britain so that’s a lot of Unsung Heroes and Heroines.

“Many of the public we spoke to pointed out that partners too are putting their lives on the line, albeit less directly. As well as being there physically they are providing emotional support. For that reason we listed partners as key workers.

The packs, which cost £5 for the two, will be available to buy from Monday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Revealed: Coronavirus death rates, with Norwich the lowest in England and Wales

When will the streets of Norwich city centre be open for business again? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Revealed: Coronavirus death rates, with Norwich the lowest in England and Wales

When will the streets of Norwich city centre be open for business again? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

What people in Norwich want to do most after lockdown

Norwich market was one of the most missed places during lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Scores of objections over bid to build more than 50 new homes

Plans for more than 50 new homes on the Bartram Mowers site have sparked opposition. Pic: Google Maps.

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Sprowston Park and Ride near Norwich.

WATCH: Whole street gathers to celebrate couples lockdown wedding

Emma Locke and fiancé Josh Leswell celebrate their lockdown wedding day with their neighbours on the day they were supposed to get married, at their street in Horsham St Faith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: Coronavirus death rates, with Norwich the lowest in England and Wales

When will the streets of Norwich city centre be open for business again? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24