Search

Advanced search

Hospital to welcome back partners at antenatal scans next week

PUBLISHED: 12:03 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 23 July 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will allow partners to attend some scans as of July 27. Picture: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will allow partners to attend some scans as of July 27. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Pregnant women will be able to bring partners to attend some antenatal scans from next week.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will allow partners to attend some scans as of July 27. Picture: NNUHThe Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will allow partners to attend some scans as of July 27. Picture: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital says partners will be welcome back for the 11 week, 20 week, rainbow and fetal medicine unit scans from Monday, July 27.

On arrival at the antenatal clinic visitors will have their temperatures checked at the entrance, be asked to complete a Covid-19 risk assessment and sanitise their hands before reporting to reception and waiting to be called in.

Currently the ultrasound department has stopped issuing free pictures, identifying the gender or videoing the examination.

You may also want to watch:

Emma Wiskin, deputy head of midwifery, said: “It is wonderful to be able to welcome back partners. These scans are very important events during pregnancy and we understand just how important it is for partners to experience this together.

“Anyone with any concerns should talk to their community midwife or a member of the antenatal clinic / ultrasound department team on their arrival.”

All visitors must wear a face mask or covering in the hospital.

If a face to face appointment is required after the scan, the partner will be directed to leave the clinic and told where to wait.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will allow partners to attend some scans as of July 27. Picture: NNUHThe Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will allow partners to attend some scans as of July 27. Picture: NNUH

Once the appointment or scan is completed, visitors are encouraged to sanitise their hands and leave the hospital as quickly as possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman sexually assaulted at nature reserve

The entrance to Mile Cross Marsh, as approached from Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich. Police have launched an appeal after a woman was approached and sexually assaulted in the area on Monday July 20. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s a big honour’ - Krul so proud to be alongside City icons

Tim Krul has been voted Player of the Season by Norwich City fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Smash-hit musical Waitress is coming to Norwich

Hit musical Waitress is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal, pictures is Bailey McCall as Jenna on the US tour. Picture: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

City’s pursuit of Dennis Man is over

Norwich City's interest in Romanian winger Dennis Man is over Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Lotus creates new technology centre out of Norfolk in latest expansion

How the new Lotus facility in Warwickshire will look. Photo: Lotus