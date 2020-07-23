Hospital to welcome back partners at antenatal scans next week

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will allow partners to attend some scans as of July 27. Picture: NNUH Archant

Pregnant women will be able to bring partners to attend some antenatal scans from next week.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital says partners will be welcome back for the 11 week, 20 week, rainbow and fetal medicine unit scans from Monday, July 27.

On arrival at the antenatal clinic visitors will have their temperatures checked at the entrance, be asked to complete a Covid-19 risk assessment and sanitise their hands before reporting to reception and waiting to be called in.

Currently the ultrasound department has stopped issuing free pictures, identifying the gender or videoing the examination.

Emma Wiskin, deputy head of midwifery, said: “It is wonderful to be able to welcome back partners. These scans are very important events during pregnancy and we understand just how important it is for partners to experience this together.

“Anyone with any concerns should talk to their community midwife or a member of the antenatal clinic / ultrasound department team on their arrival.”

All visitors must wear a face mask or covering in the hospital.

If a face to face appointment is required after the scan, the partner will be directed to leave the clinic and told where to wait.

Once the appointment or scan is completed, visitors are encouraged to sanitise their hands and leave the hospital as quickly as possible.