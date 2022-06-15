Carer unable to get critically ill wife to treatment due to cost crisis

William Kilpatrick worked all his life only leaving to care for wife, Wendy and now they are struggling to make ends meet. - Credit: William Kilpatrick

A carer looking after his wife who suffers with an auto-immune disease says he has “no idea” how he’ll get his partner to vital appointments if bills continue to rise.

Hethersett’s William Kilpatrick worked tirelessly throughout his life as a chef and only gave up working in the kitchen to care for his beloved partner, 62-year-old Wendy.

Wendy was initially diagnosed with chronic arthritis two years ago but has since started suffering with epidermolysis bullosa.

William Kilpatrick, 50 has worked as a chef, a carer and a factory worker before he left work to care for his wife. - Credit: William Kilpatrick

The auto-immune disease causes her skin to blister - meaning she cannot go in the sun - and has come with a raft of other health issues.

But now the couple have exhausted their lifelong savings on getting to specialist treatments in London with William, 50, saying there is “no end in sight” for his family.

He said: “The London appointments cost a fortune – I don’t know how anyone can keep up.

“Wendy is in a wheelchair and we have a specialised car for her. I might have to give it back though because petrol is so extortionate.”

William Kilpatrick for Hethersett hopes to see prices decrease so that people who are struggling can have a better quality of life. - Credit: William Kilpatrick

William gets paid £67 a week to care for his wife and the pair also claim Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

The couple now have to use food banks to get their meals.

William said: “I’m having to watch my wife get worse every day. I can’t stop the pain, I just have to watch and try my best to carry on – I just don’t need the money issues on top of this.

“It rips me apart knowing I can’t just take my wife out for the day because we can barely afford our own food.

“I know there are people worse off than us but there is just no fun in our lives. It’s heart breaking.”

He added: “We get food parcels and some help with electricity. But what happens when we’re in the same position next month?

“I can’t see an end to it.”

“I’d just say to other people in Norwich I understand how hard it is, just try to remember that family is the most important thing,” he said.

Evening News' Your Money Matters promise

This newspaper is committed to helping YOU as the cost of living crisis bites.

:: Our reporters will commit to telling your stories, sharing both your struggles and successes during this crisis.

:: We pledge not just to report ways people are being affected – but to help find practical solutions to ease the burden.

:: We will identify and highlight areas in which people are being treated unfairly and campaign for changes where need be.

:: We will highlight ways people can financially support others living on the breadline.

:: We will support local firms to highlight their struggles and how they are trying to help consumers save money.

:: Through money off offers and deals in the newspaper and online we will aim to do our bit to help.