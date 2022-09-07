Mum-of-seven climbs mountain despite suffering with multiple sclerosis

Mother of seven Janine Norman climbed Mount Snowdon to raise awareness for daughter Alivia's condition. - Credit: Janine Norman

A Heartsease mum who has multiple sclerosis (MS) has climbed a mountain to raise awareness for her daughter's condition.

Janine Norman's, 47, five-year-old daughter Alivia was diagnosed with alopecia last year.

Alivia was later given a free wig from the Little Princess Trust.

Alivia Norman, five, is very pleased with her new wig from the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Janine Norman

Alivia's grandmother, 83-year-old Anita Lord, said: “Alivia loved her wig so much that a family friend came up with the idea of climbing a mountain to raise money for the charity.”

But it was never going to be easy as Janine has a fear of heights.

Anita said: “She thought she would never make it, she hates heights – but just as we knew she would, she did it."

Janine and a friend completed the Snowdon climb on August 6, with Anita saying she was "so proud" of her daughter.

She added: "Janine is so lovely - she will do anything for anyone.

“She tries to battle MS and so far she has done it – she is an inspiration.

Anita Lord, Janine's mother is very proud of her daughter for conquering her fears - Credit: Anita Lord

“And Alivia is a beautiful little girl. She has a loving and gentle personality and hasn’t let the alopecia get her down.”

Janine, who works as a team manager at Co-Op in Witard Road in Heartsease, said: “When my friend suggested the climb to raise awareness I was nervous. My fitness isn’t the best and I was worried my MS would raise its ugly head.

“I wanted my children to realise that no matter what with a lot of determination and willpower we can achieve whatever we want to.”

Janine joined a gym in March of this year to work on her fitness.

The mother of seven said: “But the closer we came to doing the challenge the more nervous I got. I’m scared of heights so to face Snowdon and have never climbed before was a big thing.

“When I got to the top the feeling was exhilarating.”

Janine and her friend Sadie completed their climb to the Snowdon Summit on August 6 - Credit: Janine Norman

Alivia is also educating people on alopecia, Janine said: “When people stare, she just tells them about her condition.”

Alivia said: “I love my new wig it makes me feel like a real princess - like princess Elsa.”

To donate to Janine's fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust click here.

Alivia Norman, five was diagnosed with alopecia last year. - Credit: Janine Norman



