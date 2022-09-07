Mum-of-seven climbs mountain despite suffering with multiple sclerosis
- Credit: Janine Norman
A Heartsease mum who has multiple sclerosis (MS) has climbed a mountain to raise awareness for her daughter's condition.
Janine Norman's, 47, five-year-old daughter Alivia was diagnosed with alopecia last year.
Alivia was later given a free wig from the Little Princess Trust.
Alivia's grandmother, 83-year-old Anita Lord, said: “Alivia loved her wig so much that a family friend came up with the idea of climbing a mountain to raise money for the charity.”
But it was never going to be easy as Janine has a fear of heights.
Anita said: “She thought she would never make it, she hates heights – but just as we knew she would, she did it."
Janine and a friend completed the Snowdon climb on August 6, with Anita saying she was "so proud" of her daughter.
She added: "Janine is so lovely - she will do anything for anyone.
“She tries to battle MS and so far she has done it – she is an inspiration.
“And Alivia is a beautiful little girl. She has a loving and gentle personality and hasn’t let the alopecia get her down.”
Janine, who works as a team manager at Co-Op in Witard Road in Heartsease, said: “When my friend suggested the climb to raise awareness I was nervous. My fitness isn’t the best and I was worried my MS would raise its ugly head.
“I wanted my children to realise that no matter what with a lot of determination and willpower we can achieve whatever we want to.”
Janine joined a gym in March of this year to work on her fitness.
The mother of seven said: “But the closer we came to doing the challenge the more nervous I got. I’m scared of heights so to face Snowdon and have never climbed before was a big thing.
“When I got to the top the feeling was exhilarating.”
Alivia is also educating people on alopecia, Janine said: “When people stare, she just tells them about her condition.”
Alivia said: “I love my new wig it makes me feel like a real princess - like princess Elsa.”
To donate to Janine's fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust click here.