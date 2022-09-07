Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Mum-of-seven climbs mountain despite suffering with multiple sclerosis

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 1:53 PM September 7, 2022
Mother of seven Janine Norman climbed Mount Snowdon to raise awareness for daughter Alivia's condition. 

Mother of seven Janine Norman climbed Mount Snowdon to raise awareness for daughter Alivia's condition. - Credit: Janine Norman

A Heartsease mum who has multiple sclerosis (MS) has climbed a mountain to raise awareness for her daughter's condition.  

Janine Norman's, 47, five-year-old daughter Alivia was diagnosed with alopecia last year.  

Alivia was later given a free wig from the Little Princess Trust.  

Alivia Norman, five, is very pleased with her new wig from the Little Princess Trust 

Alivia Norman, five, is very pleased with her new wig from the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Janine Norman

Alivia's grandmother, 83-year-old Anita Lord, said: “Alivia loved her wig so much that a family friend came up with the idea of climbing a mountain to raise money for the charity.” 

But it was never going to be easy as Janine has a fear of heights.  

Anita said: “She thought she would never make it, she hates heights – but just as we knew she would, she did it." 

Janine and a friend completed the Snowdon climb on August 6, with Anita saying she was "so proud" of her daughter.

She added: "Janine is so lovely - she will do anything for anyone.  

“She tries to battle MS and so far she has done it – she is an inspiration. 

Anita Lord, Janine's mother is very proud of her daughter for conquering her fears

Anita Lord, Janine's mother is very proud of her daughter for conquering her fears - Credit: Anita Lord

“And Alivia is a beautiful little girl. She has a loving and gentle personality and hasn’t let the alopecia get her down.” 

Janine, who works as a team manager at Co-Op in Witard Road in Heartsease, said: “When my friend suggested the climb to raise awareness I was nervous. My fitness isn’t the best and I was worried my MS would raise its ugly head.  

“I wanted my children to realise that no matter what with a lot of determination and willpower we can achieve whatever we want to.” 

Janine joined a gym in March of this year to work on her fitness.  

The mother of seven said: “But the closer we came to doing the challenge the more nervous I got. I’m scared of heights so to face Snowdon and have never climbed before was a big thing.  

“When I got to the top the feeling was exhilarating.” 

Janine and her friend Sadie completed their climb to the Snowdon Summit on August 6

Janine and her friend Sadie completed their climb to the Snowdon Summit on August 6 - Credit: Janine Norman

Alivia is also educating people on alopecia, Janine said: “When people stare, she just tells them about her condition.” 

Alivia said: “I love my new wig it makes me feel like a real princess - like princess Elsa.” 

To donate to Janine's fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust click here. 

Alivia Norman, five was diagnosed with alopecia last year. 

Alivia Norman, five was diagnosed with alopecia last year. - Credit: Janine Norman


