Norwich GP wins prestigious national award

A "truly inspiring" city GP has been recognised on the national stage for his "enormous contribution" in developing research to find new treatments.

Dr Serge Engamba, a GP with OneNorwich Practices, has been announced as the winner of this year's Royal College of General Practitioners Award 2022.

The award is run jointly with the National Institute for Health and Care Research and the Clinical Research Network.

Dr Engamba was recognised for his commitment to building research in the Norwich Primary Care Network (PCN) and encouraging public participation in research.

The judges said: "Dr Engamba has shown commitment, considerable work, energy and initiative in developing research capacity.

"It is truly inspiring in terms of the impact he has had in both leading, delivering and widening research.

"His contribution to the delivery of the PANORAMIC Covid-19 study in his PCN should also be commended.”

Dr. Engamba added: “I feel really honoured to have received this research award, which is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of my team of colleagues and our real passion for primary care research."