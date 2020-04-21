“Caring” eight year old’s 10k challenge to support mental health trust

Carla and Sophie Cole will be completing a 10k challenge for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: Carla Cole Archant

A “caring” eight-year-old from Norwich will be taking on a 10k challenge to support the county’s mental health trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Cole was inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £27m for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden.

For her fundraiser, Sophie and her mum Carla have challenged themselves to run and walk 10k for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT).

The primary school pupil had raised more than £250 ahead of the challenge on Saturday.

Sophie, eight, chose NSFT as people’s mental health is an important issue in “these challenging times”.

Mrs Cole described her daughter as very caring and often dotes on her four year old sister Hollie.

You may also want to watch:

Read more: Singer’s Facebook Live gig raises hundreds for NHS charity

She said: “She is always keen to help people and I’m sure she will end up in a caring profession. That’s her personality,”

Dawn Collins, deputy lead nurse at NSFT, said: “We are delighted to hear about Sophie’s brilliant efforts to raise money for our hard-working staff and to make lives of service users on the wards easier in these difficult times. We wish her the best of luck on Saturday and look forward to hearing how she gets on.”

Read more: Huge support for Clap for Our Carers celebrations across Norfolk

Anyone in the area on Saturday morning is encouraged to cheer Sophie and Carla on as they complete the route around the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, Earlham Park through Eaton and Cringleford.

Her fundraising comes at the NSFT has launched an appeal to support service users and staff during the coronavirus pandemic after receiving a number of donations from the public.

The fund will be spent in a variety of ways including helping keep service users stay connected with friend and family while self-isolating, or to purchase fruit and vegetable boxes for staff who have not had time to go shopping.

Click here to donate to Sophie’s fundraiser

Visit here to find out more about NSFT’s JustGiving page.