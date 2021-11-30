News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

'We WILL get jabbed': City folk ready for Covid boosters

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 4:01 PM November 30, 2021
Norwich Folk are backing the booster.

Norwich Folk are backing the booster. - Credit: submits

Norwich is backing the ramped up jab programme with people eager to roll up their sleeves and beat Covid. 

And with new variant Omicron lurking the boosters have taken on added importance.  

Cathy Wilson has not yet has had hers but she is keen to do so.  

Cathy Wilson and Will South will both be booking their Covid boosters. 

Cathy Wilson and Will South will both be booking their Covid boosters. - Credit: Cathy Wilson

She said: “As soon as myself and my partner Will are eligible we will be getting our boosters.  

"We want it as it will help to protect us and the people around us.” 

Sadie Masokisst, a singer and actor from Norwich, said “I’ve had mind and I got it as soon as I was eligible.  

Sadie Masokisst in coffee's number one fan.

Sadie Masokisst in coffee's number one fan. - Credit: Sadie Masokisst

“It’s coming up to panto season for me so I wanted to ensure I was protected for the safety of myself and my castmates.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  2. 2 'I want to leave Norwich' - Mum's anger after school attack
  3. 3 Anger after Sainsbury's driver smashes into tree
  1. 4 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  2. 5 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  3. 6 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
  4. 7 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
  5. 8 Norwich battles Omicron in bid to save Christmas
  6. 9 Audi driver in 30s left with serious injuries after crash
  7. 10 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction

Wendy Cocks, who is 74 years old, was super keen to have her jab and had it booked in for earlier this week but then feel ill with Covid. 

“Both myself and my friend were due to have our jabs," she said. "As soon as we are in the clear, we will definitely be in line to have our boosters.”  

Wendy thinks everyone should be booking their jab when they can.  

She said: “I think we should all do whatever we can to beat Covid.  

Wendy Cocks will get her booster as soon as she is Covid clear. 

Wendy Cocks will get her booster as soon as she is Covid clear. - Credit: Wendy Cocks

“We owe it to ourselves and to our grandchildren to create as much protection as possible against all diseases.” 

"Smallpox was eradicated through vaccinations so in time we can hopefully combat Covid.” 

Simon Kindleysides wasn’t going to have his original jabs done but he wanted to go to America so decided he would.  

He said: “I’m glad I did. Only four weeks after I got my jabs, I actually got Covid.  

Simon Kindleysides of Blofield has tested positive for Covid while on holiday in Scotland 

Simon Kindleysides of Blofield has tested positive for Covid while on holiday in Scotland - Credit: Contributed

“I was hospitalised for two weeks. I’ve never felt pain like it, it hurt all over and I couldn’t breathe.  

“I think the booster is so important, it is there to keep you alive if you were to contract Covid. 

“It’s free, so I don’t see why you wouldn’t have it. I would have it, no questions asked.” 


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caistor Lane near High Ash Farm 

Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Norwich girl Brooke Swaisland is missing.

'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon