'We WILL get jabbed': City folk ready for Covid boosters
Norwich is backing the ramped up jab programme with people eager to roll up their sleeves and beat Covid.
And with new variant Omicron lurking the boosters have taken on added importance.
Cathy Wilson has not yet has had hers but she is keen to do so.
She said: “As soon as myself and my partner Will are eligible we will be getting our boosters.
"We want it as it will help to protect us and the people around us.”
Sadie Masokisst, a singer and actor from Norwich, said “I’ve had mind and I got it as soon as I was eligible.
“It’s coming up to panto season for me so I wanted to ensure I was protected for the safety of myself and my castmates.”
Wendy Cocks, who is 74 years old, was super keen to have her jab and had it booked in for earlier this week but then feel ill with Covid.
“Both myself and my friend were due to have our jabs," she said. "As soon as we are in the clear, we will definitely be in line to have our boosters.”
Wendy thinks everyone should be booking their jab when they can.
She said: “I think we should all do whatever we can to beat Covid.
“We owe it to ourselves and to our grandchildren to create as much protection as possible against all diseases.”
"Smallpox was eradicated through vaccinations so in time we can hopefully combat Covid.”
Simon Kindleysides wasn’t going to have his original jabs done but he wanted to go to America so decided he would.
He said: “I’m glad I did. Only four weeks after I got my jabs, I actually got Covid.
“I was hospitalised for two weeks. I’ve never felt pain like it, it hurt all over and I couldn’t breathe.
“I think the booster is so important, it is there to keep you alive if you were to contract Covid.
“It’s free, so I don’t see why you wouldn’t have it. I would have it, no questions asked.”