Father’s emotional plea for support after son is hospitalised by scooter crash in Thailand

Alexander Naylor is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor Lloyd Naylor

A father whose son has spent the past month in hospital following a serious scooter accident has launched an emotional plea for support in covering his growing medical costs.

Alexander Naylor, in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor Alexander Naylor, in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Lloyd Naylor is based in Norwich, but his 16-year-old son Alexander lives in Khon Kaen, in Thailand and on March 18, the teenager was involved a crash while riding a friend’s scooter.

The accident resulted in him suffering several serious injuries and almost losing one of his legs, which surgeons initially feared would need amputating, and the teenager has required three separate operations.

The teenager suffered multiple fractures to his legs and left hip and has been in constant pain ever since. He is facing a lengthy road to recovery and was lucky to be able to keep his left leg.

However, with the Covid-19 outbreak also taking toll in the Asian nation, Mr Naylor was required to seek private health care for his son, with public hospitals prioritising coronavirus pateints - and as a result the medical bills have passed £35,000.

Alexander Naylor, who is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor Alexander Naylor, who is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Mr Naylor, 70, said: “Before the accident Alexander was very, very sporty. He loved playing football, basketball and futsal, so this is a very difficult situation for him.

“To begin with he was very confused, with his short-term and long-term memory mixed up. After that, he went on to start feeling a real guilt and anger over what had happened and has really struggled.”

Almost a month on from the accident, Alexander remains in hospital and has developed a fever while on the mend from his third operation on his leg - although it is unclear what this fever is.

Lloyd Naylor, whose son Alexander is in hospital in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor Lloyd Naylor, whose son Alexander is in hospital in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

With medical fees already having depleted Mr Naylor’s savings, the father has launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to support his sun, which has already raised close to £3,000.

He added: “With the outbreak as well this really has happened at the very, very worst time something like this could happened.

“It has been very distressing for all of us and Alexander is very disturbed by it all.”

Mr Naylor is hopeful the Go Fund Me page will support in both his son’s hospital treatment and recovery.