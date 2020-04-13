Search

Advanced search

Father’s emotional plea for support after son is hospitalised by scooter crash in Thailand

PUBLISHED: 15:24 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 13 April 2020

Alexander Naylor is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Alexander Naylor is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Lloyd Naylor

A father whose son has spent the past month in hospital following a serious scooter accident has launched an emotional plea for support in covering his growing medical costs.

Alexander Naylor, in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd NaylorAlexander Naylor, in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Lloyd Naylor is based in Norwich, but his 16-year-old son Alexander lives in Khon Kaen, in Thailand and on March 18, the teenager was involved a crash while riding a friend’s scooter.

The accident resulted in him suffering several serious injuries and almost losing one of his legs, which surgeons initially feared would need amputating, and the teenager has required three separate operations.

The teenager suffered multiple fractures to his legs and left hip and has been in constant pain ever since. He is facing a lengthy road to recovery and was lucky to be able to keep his left leg.

However, with the Covid-19 outbreak also taking toll in the Asian nation, Mr Naylor was required to seek private health care for his son, with public hospitals prioritising coronavirus pateints - and as a result the medical bills have passed £35,000.

Alexander Naylor, who is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd NaylorAlexander Naylor, who is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

You may also want to watch:

Mr Naylor, 70, said: “Before the accident Alexander was very, very sporty. He loved playing football, basketball and futsal, so this is a very difficult situation for him.

“To begin with he was very confused, with his short-term and long-term memory mixed up. After that, he went on to start feeling a real guilt and anger over what had happened and has really struggled.”

Almost a month on from the accident, Alexander remains in hospital and has developed a fever while on the mend from his third operation on his leg - although it is unclear what this fever is.

Lloyd Naylor, whose son Alexander is in hospital in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd NaylorLloyd Naylor, whose son Alexander is in hospital in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

With medical fees already having depleted Mr Naylor’s savings, the father has launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to support his sun, which has already raised close to £3,000.

He added: “With the outbreak as well this really has happened at the very, very worst time something like this could happened.

“It has been very distressing for all of us and Alexander is very disturbed by it all.”

Mr Naylor is hopeful the Go Fund Me page will support in both his son’s hospital treatment and recovery.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

When this is all over, let’s have a bank holiday week

Our columnist thinks events should be held to mark the end of the Covid-19 outbreak - whenever that may be. Picture: Ian Burt

Section of NDR closed following concern for man’s safety

Police were called to the NDR near Norwich Airport following concerns for a man's safety Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

When this is all over, let’s have a bank holiday week

Our columnist thinks events should be held to mark the end of the Covid-19 outbreak - whenever that may be. Picture: Ian Burt

Section of NDR closed following concern for man’s safety

Police were called to the NDR near Norwich Airport following concerns for a man's safety Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eagles’ chief Hodgson echoes Farke’s call to be ready

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has the same view as Daniel Farke on the way forward for Premier League clubs Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Lawyers are going to be busy’ - City rival on restarting, playing behind closed doors and contractual issues

Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium has not hosted football since the end of February due to the coronavirus shutdown Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Father’s emotional plea for support after son is hospitalised by scooter crash in Thailand

Alexander Naylor is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Title-winning shirt and Wembley momentos auctioned by past and present City players

Marco Stiepermann, right, celebrating the Championship title triumph with his Norwich City team-mates at Villa Park at the end of last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24