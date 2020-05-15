Search

Advanced search

‘I find things easier’ - Family’s fight to support eight-year-old suffering from mercury poisoning

PUBLISHED: 08:34 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 15 May 2020

Nathan Harris, now eight, with his brother Leon and mum Louise, Picture: Louise Harris

Nathan Harris, now eight, with his brother Leon and mum Louise, Picture: Louise Harris

Archant

The family of an eight-year-old boy have shared their health journey after he displayed symptoms caused by mercury poisoning.

Leon and Nathan Harris. Leon says his brother is easier to play with since the family found mercury in his blood and tried to address it. Picture: Louise HarrisLeon and Nathan Harris. Leon says his brother is easier to play with since the family found mercury in his blood and tried to address it. Picture: Louise Harris

For most of his life Nathan Harris, from Drayton, has experienced concentration and memory problems, being injury-prone and losing his temper at “the flick of a switch”.

His mum Louise said after a test showed he had mercury toxicity in his body, she set out to improve his gut health and address his body’s mineral balance.

Since December, she says Nathan has not injured himself and has seen improvements in his work and temper.

Miss Harris said: “He can now write beautifully, remembers things, listens first time, can follow instructions and doesn’t get angry at the flick of a switch. The transformation is huge.

Nathan Harris, now eight, has transformed according to his mum after they found he had mercury in his body. Picture: Louise HarrisNathan Harris, now eight, has transformed according to his mum after they found he had mercury in his body. Picture: Louise Harris

“It’s been years and years of struggles turned into months of healing, and the results have paid off.”

The 40-year-old said the first time Nathan went to hospital was when he was around six weeks old when he turned blue due to a floppy larynx. He also had acid reflux and constipation.

Growing up, Nathan would find himself in hospital “every other month” from broken bones and injuries which he did not feel the pain from.

When he started school, he found it hard to concentrate and started to become anxious.

Nathan Harris, now eight, attended hospital a number of times for injuries he had sustained. Picture: Louise HarrisNathan Harris, now eight, attended hospital a number of times for injuries he had sustained. Picture: Louise Harris

You may also want to watch:

The family went to the Indigo Centre in Norwich and Nathan was diagnosed with dyslexia, dyspraxia and was seem to be displaying signs of ASD / ADHD.

Miss Harris decided to move Nathan to Horsford Primary School and praised the work of staff for the support they have given him.

Miss Harris said: “I went on a quest to help him. Some people told me I couldn’t accept the labels he was given, but the truth was, I couldn’t accept that there was nothing I could do to help him.

Nathan Harris, from Drayton, Picture: Louise HarrisNathan Harris, from Drayton, Picture: Louise Harris

“If people can have a car accident and get brain damage and recover, in my head he had a chance.

To try and understand more, Miss Harris took a diploma looking at the gut and brain. She said she read about links between ADHD and mercury poisoning and decided to have Nathan tested.

Using a hair mineral test, Nathan’s mineral balance and metal toxicity were examined by a lab in America.

The report showed Nathan was low in zinc and had mercury toxicity.

A copy of Nathan Harris's hair mineral test which shows low zinc, and levels of mercury, which his mum Louise thought could be linked to his behaviour. Picture: Louise HarrisA copy of Nathan Harris's hair mineral test which shows low zinc, and levels of mercury, which his mum Louise thought could be linked to his behaviour. Picture: Louise Harris

All humans will accumulate metal in their blood but the World Health Organisation (WHO) said levels of mercury exposure can impact on a child’s memory, attention, language and spacial awareness, symptoms Miss Harris said Nathan has displayed in the past.

Since the test, the family have tried to eat more food that helps the gut such as probiotic yoghurt and smoothies and focus on removing metals from the body to balance his mineral levels and work on his reflexes.

Nathan said: “I feel different, it was hard and now it easy. I enjoy reading, I didn’t before. I find it easier to make friends and kick the ball.”

His brother Leon, 10, added; “It wasn’t easy to play with him, if we were playing with Lego and I knocked one of the pieces off he would get so cross and try to kick and punch me. Now he will ask can I fix it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New £7.5m office and lab facility will bring 150 new jobs

Workers are back at work on Norwich Research Park, building a new office and lab facility. Picture: New Anglia LEP

Step forward for NDR Western Link following government backing

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Pukki reveals his favourite moments as a Canaries player so far

Teemu Pukki celebrates his Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The moment NHS worker gets faulty car back after garage steps in with free repairs

Marina Patchett, gives her car a big hug after The Little Car Clinic in Attleborough repaired it for free. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council puts aside £1.47m for childcare providers hit by lockdown

Little Footsteps Childcare in Dereham made the decision to remain open during the coronavirus crisis to provide care to children of key workers. Picture: Little Footsteps
Drive 24