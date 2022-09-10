Money woes could drive city families into 'mental health crisis'

Mental health experts have had their say on Liz Truss' NHS funding comments - Credit: PA / Archant

Desperate people in Norwich are heading for a “mental health crisis” due to a melting pot of financial woes and a stretched healthcare service, according to experts.

Liz Truss announced on Thursday that domestic energy prices will be capped at £2,500 – supposedly saving each household £1,000 a year.

Thinktanks have warned that this help does not go far enough, with research from Martin Lewis’ Money and Mental Health Institute adding that one in five UK adults are “unable to cope”.

And with Ms Truss previously promising to funnel the £13bn earmarked to get through the NHS Covid-backlog into social care instead, mental health experts are fearing the Tory’s top boss is merely “robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

Dan Mobbs is chief executive at Norwich-based advice centre MAP, which provides mental health counselling and advice for young people.

Dan Mobbs, chief executive of Mancroft Advice Project (MAP). PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

He said: "We are living through a mental health crisis.

"So we need better investment in mental health services – if we think it’s healthcare or social care we’re just robbing Peter to pay Paul and neither can do what it needs to do.

"However if we just focussed only on this we wouldn’t solve the crisis.

"We need to look at the causes.

"Young people coming to MAP are anxious, distressed, and traumatised by what is happening in their life.

"Schools that put more and more pressure on them, stress at home from being cold and hungry due to the cost of living crisis, and constant fear from the inaction on climate change.

"Young people don’t expect to have the things their parents took for granted – decent jobs, retirement, a home or even a planet.

"These are the things young people tell us are causing them anxiety.

"Yes we help by providing counselling and advice but also we support young people to have their voice heard and have a say over their future.

"Feeling powerless is one of the biggest causes of anxiety and depression.

"I hope Liz Truss and her government can take action that will give some hope for people."

Sir Norman Lamb is the chairman of children and young people's mental coalition, and former Liberal Democrat MP for north Norfolk.

Sir Norman Lamb. - Credit: UEA

He said: "Social care needs more funding.

"If Liz Truss has recognised that then it's a good sign because social care is on it's knees right now.

"However the idea of taking resource away from the NHS would be a massive mistake.

"I don't see how it's achievable without pretty dire consequences.

"Post Covid the NHS is under really extreme pressure.

"I spent the last two to three years in parliament trying to figure out how we fund the care system.

"The government should reach out to others to help find a solution.

"Whether it's the NHS or mental health this is a challenge we all have a stake in solving."

The London School of Economics estimates that mental health problems cost the UK economy at least £118 billion a year.

Pete Boczko, chief executive officer of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, based in Norwich’s Sale Road, said: "Mental health services have been overstretched and underfunded for too long.

Pete Boczko, chief executive officer of Norfolk and Waveney Mind - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

“This means too many people with poor mental health don't get the help they need when they need it.

"It’s no understatement to say we are facing a mental health crisis as a nation.

"Locally, we have seen demand for our services increase year on year as more people seek support for their mental health.

"When you’re managing a mental health problem, or supporting someone who is, having access to the right information and support is vital.

"We very much welcome any additional investment into a much needed service which benefits the whole population."