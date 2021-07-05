Lucy's focus to help cancer causes nears £14,000

Published: 4:31 PM July 5, 2021

Lucy Thompson was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2020, two years after her first diagnosis. - Credit: Lucy Thompson

A stray crisp led a Norwich woman to find a cancerous lump and raising nearly £14,000 so far this year through three physical challenges to help others diagnosed with cancer.

Lucy Thompson was at home on a Sunday evening in February 2018 when she dropped a crisp down her top and noticed a lump, leading to a breast cancer diagnosis.

Lucy Thompson has been supported by her husband Adam, family and friends to raise money for Big C and other causes. - Credit: Lucy Thompson

Mrs Thompson, who co-owns Reality Estate Agents with her husband Adam, said, “I didn’t have any symptoms when I found my lump and led a healthy lifestyle, eating well and working out regularly. I was eating a packet of crisps and dropped one down my top. As I reached to remove it I noticed a lump that hadn’t been there before."

She was given the all clear in 2019 following radiotherapy but last year while moving the 42-year-old experienced bloating, a pronounced sense of smell and stomach pain.

The Mulbarton resident was told on June 11 last year by doctors she had multiple tumours on her liver as a result of secondary breast cancer, and while not curable has been treatable through chemotherapy and chemo tablets.

Heading into 2021, Mrs Thompson said she wanted to focus on helping local causes and has raised nearly £14,000 since the start of the year, of which £9,200 has been donated to Big C.

Lucy Thompson pictured with her cycle challenge friends Lyn Griller, Imogen Clarke and Claire Youngs, which raised £2,555. - Credit: Big C

This has included a 400 mile cycle ride with friends Lynn Griller, Imogen Clarke and Claire Youngs, a sky dive with friends and family and last month a 25km walk.

The Mulbarton resident was joined by a team of 18 ladies as part of team F U Cancer.

She said: "I wanted to get myself out of any sort of comfort zone.

“The old Lucy, before I had cancer, wouldn’t have considered a skydive for a second, but cancer is one of the most frightening things to face and somehow has given me the courage to make the most of everyday and take on challenges I would never have imagined possible.

"I try to live each day to the full. Most days I forget I have cancer and enjoy walking my dogs and yoga. I try to stay as healthy as possible and now eat a vegetarian diet."

She urged anyone to get checked out when they do not feel right as they "never know".

The team of six taking on the sky dive for Big C in May. - Credit: Lucy Thompson

Carole Slaughter, head of fundraising for Big C said Mrs Thompson's efforts were "selfless, brave and nothing short of incredible" to helping others living with a cancer diagnosis.