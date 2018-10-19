Search

Diabetes youth group wins prestigious award

19 October, 2018 - 12:29
The Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group received the East of England Local Group and Community Award at a special event for Diabetes UK supporters. Photo: NDDYG

NDDYG

A long-serving Diabetes UK local group from Norwich has won an award from the charity.

The Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group was described as a “shining example of a fantastically well-run support group” and received the East of England Local Group and Community Award at a special event for Diabetes UK supporters in Colchester on October 13.

The group is committed to helping children living with Type 1 diabetes and their families. The group not only enables the children to meet others in the same position as them, but also connects parents so they can share experiences, problems and solutions to a raft of issues they face on a daily basis.

The group organises a host of activities for the families from bowling and rock climbing to truck racing and Christmas parties.

Gary Starman, group chairman, said: “We are honoured to receive this award, but we also recognise all the other hard-working family groups in the region.”

For more information visit www.norwichdiabetesyouth.co.uk

