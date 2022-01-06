'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14

Sammie Stewart, a Norwich delivery driver, has lost five stone going from a size 26 to 14. - Credit: Sammie Stewart

A delivery driver's life has been transformed after losing five stone and a whopping 78.5 inches from around her body.

Sammie Stewart, from Norwich, joined the Bernie Junior Fitness Academy in September 2020 after trying various programmes to lose weight over the years which had not worked.

The 29-year-old weighed 20 stone and working as a delivery driver she admits she would eat things that were convenient.

Sammie Stewart lost five stone in a year and it has completely transformed her life. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: "I had bad mental health and was eating utter rubbish and things that were convenient to grab and go."

Bernie Junior, 40, is a Norwich personal trainer who started his online academy during the pandemic which was a huge hit.

Following its success, he opened a women-only gym on the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate in September 2021.

Sammie Stewart had tried everything to lose weight before joining the Bernie Junior Fitness Academy. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Miss Stewart had spotted impressive transformations on his Instagram account and decided to take the plunge.

From September 2020 to September 2021 she lost a staggering five stone, going from a size 26 to 14.

She did it all online, with classes such as boxing and Zumba, a diet overhaul and 121 sessions.

Since Mr Junior opened the gym she has been going there too and has maintained her weight loss, with plans to lose more in 2022.

Sammie Stewart has lost five stone with the help of Bernie Junior, who has his own women's only fitness academy in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Miss Stewart added: "I owe him my life - before I met Bernie I had a really negative attitude that I was fat and should deal with it but now I have had a complete 360.

"I have a joint condition and when I was a lot bigger I had to take medication for it and also for my mental health as I was diagnosed with PTSD, but I have now come off both."

Sammie Stewart does classes such as boxing and Zumba. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Junior now has 150 members at his gym and 400 online and in 2021 his members collectively lost 977 stone.

He opened a women-only gym as his own fitness journey had been weight loss driven, with six stone lost, and he wanted to create a space where women felt confident.

Speaking about Miss Stewart's journey, he said: "I am absolutely ecstatic, the transformation photos I posted on Instagram had a huge response, with people even in America saying how unbelievable it was."