Family of first child in Norwich to get jab says rule lift is a 'betrayal'

Pre-Covid Costessey family the Carvers were often out and about - but since the start of the pandemic the Norwich family has shielded - Credit: Rachael Carver

A family who took their child out of school and watched him become the first child in the city to be vaccinated have slammed the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Vincent Carver, 10, and his Costessey family have been shielding since the start of the pandemic to protect Vincent's vulnerable father.

And as soon as Vincent could get jabbed last month he leapt at the chance so that the family could rejoin society.

Rachael, who lives in Norwich, is anxious because people who are positive for Covid 19 no longer have a legal requirement to self isolate. - Credit: Rachael Carver

However, the lifting of restrictions has left the family feeling like the government hasn’t taken the country's most vulnerable into account.

On Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson set out the strategy for “living with Covid”, which also includes plans to scrap free universal testing in April.

Mr Johnson also confirmed plans to scrap legal self isolation for those who test positive from February 24.

Vincent’s mother, Rachael Carver, 36, said: “It’s a betrayal.

"It's really worrying to see specialists in the media saying it's too early for restrictions to be dropped."

Rachael, who is a design consultant for a craft company, added: "I'm supposed to work from head office once a month.

“Though my workplace has been fantastic I am anxious about returning because now people can legally enter the workplace with Covid.

“I am lucky that my workplace understands and respects my position but not everyone has employers who are so accommodating.”

Rachael and husband Dr Stephen Carver, who is a retired academic, took Vincent out of school because he was so anxious about making his father ill.

Stephen is at risk due to a problem with his immune system.

Rachael said: “Wellbeing has been a problem for us this past year. This is why we took precautions and started to go to places we deemed as safe.”

Vincent Carver, 10, was the first child in Norwich to get his Covid vaccine - Credit: Rachael Carver

And she added that understanding for her position is wearing off: "When I ask other people to help us it's met with: 'Why should we halt our lives for you?'

"To that I'd say consider the amount of people who have died and suffered from Covid, and simply be considerate.

“The death toll and serious illnesses doesn't need to keep growing. By being considerate you could save a life.”