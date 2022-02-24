Will city folk isolate now it is no longer a legal requirement?
- Credit: Getty/submits
With the news that all legal Covid restrictions have been lifted in England some people in Norwich have welcomed the change.
However others are fearful and say it's a bit too much, too soon.
The prime minister announced this week that the legal need to isolate is no longer in place and that schools no longer have to test pupils twice a week.
Amber Waller, 30, usually lives in Taverham but has been touring the UK as part of her work backstage with a theatre.
Amber had avoided the devastating virus up until now but has been struck down with the virus this week.
She said: “I’ve done everything correctly throughout the pandemic.
"Then I started feeling unwell a few days ago - it's really bad.”
Now she understands how poorly the virus can make people she said it is too soon to lift restrictions.
She said: “I feel that people should be wearing masks still and testing should still be carried out.
“It’s still a requirement in my job because we are travelling all over the country.”
Amber will not be leaving her home until she tests negative as she is not prepared to put people in danger just because it’s not a legal requirement anymore.
Feeling much the same, Ryan Young from Sprowston feels that although the relaxation of the restrictions is a good thing, he can also understand people's nervousness.
The 33-year-old retail assistant said: “I mean, how is the government going to monitor new variants?
“I will still isolate if I get Covid as I need to protect my family, especially my parents as their immune systems are weak.”
Lizzie Forster, from Bowthorpe has been working on behalf of the NHS test and trace and she thinks that the restrictions are ending prematurely.
She said: “I feel that the end of all Covid restrictions is a bit of a gamble, perhaps too soon in comparison to other nations."
Lizzie also thinks that these changes are likely to harshly affect the people on low income.
She said: “These people won’t be able to self-isolate or pay for their tests. I really believe that tests should remain free on point of delivery like Scotland.”