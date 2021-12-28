City Covid rate passes national average
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
City Covid case rates have passed the national average as levels hit record highs across Norfolk.
New government figures showed that in the week up to Wednesday, December 22 the Covid-19 case rate for Norfolk was 917 cases per 100,000 people, up 61.6pc on the 740 cases per 100,000 over the previous seven days up to Wednesday, December 15.
That was below the national average of 1,145 cases per 100,000 people and the East of England average of 1,270 cases per 100,000. Nationally, case rates were up 55pc and regionally, they were up 54pc.
But, in Norwich, the case rate exceeded the national average, with 1,301 cases per 100,000 - an increase of just over 79pc on the previous seven days, when the rate was 727 cases per 100,000 people.
It comes amid the spread of the Omicron variant, which scientists believe is more transmissible than others, but milder in its effects.
Broadland and South Norfolk also saw sharp increases. Broadland was up nearly 73pc to 1,141 cases per 100,000 people, while South Norfolk's case rate of 1,022 cases per 100,000 was a 70pc rise.
Great Yarmouth rates went up 70pc from 494 cases per 100,000 to 840 per 100,000, while Breckland's were up 54pc to 816 cases per 100,000.
West Norfolk case rates went up by 51pc to 598 cases per 100,000 people, while North Norfolk's increased by 14pc to 643.7 cases per 100,000 people.
It comes as the government confirmed that no new restrictions would be announced before the New Year.