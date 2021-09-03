City covid cases drop by a fifth in a week

Published: 12:00 PM September 3, 2021

Norwich has seen one of the biggest drops in coronavirus rates in the county.

The city saw case rates fall by about a fifth compared to a week ago - down from 179.7 cases per 100,000 to 152.1.

Across Norfolk the Covid-19 case rate fell by 3.3pc in the seven days to Thursday, compared with the week before.

But, as of Tuesday, August 31, there were 67 people in hospital who had tested positive for the virus - nine in critical care.

However, the number of recent deaths in Norfolk which involved coronavirus remains low - at a time when Covid-19 has returned to the top 10 causes of death in England.

Norfolk's director of public health said a return to city schools could bring a rise in cases.

Dr Louise Smith said: "It is not possible to be certain what the impact on Covid cases will be when schools start the autumn term. It is possible we will see a rise in cases.

"There are actions families can take to reduce the risk of transmission: Take part in twice weekly testing, get vaccinated if you are offered it, keep washing hands, increase ventilation when indoors, and importantly, isolate if you have symptoms or have tested positive for Covid."







