Search

Advanced search

Couple tie the knot in ‘magical’ hospital wedding 48 hours before bride’s death

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 23 June 2020

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Archant

A Norwich bride who reunited with the love of her life after 20 years fulfilled her wish to marry him two days before her death.

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill VineAndy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Andy Ralph paid tribute to his wife Rute Ralph, née Picao, who died on May 17 aged 44 from breast cancer.

The couple dated in 1993 but personal circumstances saw them go their separate ways for nearly two decades until they reconnected through Facebook.

Mr Ralph, who lives in Wellesley Avenue North, said: “It was love at first sight for Rute, she said she never stopped loving me from the moment she met me.

“It wasn’t a fairytale, it was complicated.”

He added: “The actual service, there was something magical about the whole thing. I almost completely forgot about the fact Rute had only a few days to live.

“I look at the photographs and it is very difficult to understand how she died on the Sunday when the ceremony was on the Friday.

“In some of the photos she doesn’t even look ill.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Ralph moved from Portugal to England in 2016, with the couple relocating to Norwich shortly before she discovered a lump in her breast in April 2019.

The mother-of-three underwent chemotherapy and a mastectomy but was told the cancer had spread quickly. During her treatment she began receiving support from the Big C when she visited its centre on the hospital grounds.

Mr Ralph said his wife wanted to volunteer for the charity if she recovered.

Before the pandemic, the couple were due to get married on April 10 at the Colman Gallery in Norwich Castle, where it was hoped Mrs Ralph’s three daughters, friends and family, who live in Portugal, would be able to attend.

Mr Ralph said it looked impossible to marry there, but they were granted permission to marry at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

NNUH staff helped with hair and make-up, and Mrs Ralph was able to wear the wedding dress she had bought from the Big C shop in Norwich’s Timber Hill.

The couple were married by the Rev Jane Nursey, witnessed by friends Bill and Helen Vine, with members of Mr Ralph’s Good Gym group able to watch the proceedings from a hospital courtyard through the window.

Mr Ralph said: “Despite being so poorly, Rute managed to put on her beautiful wedding dress and summon unimaginable strength to stand and take part fully in the ceremony.

“There was just this sea of positivity at the service, which was so appropriate to the person Rute was. It was a beautiful day.

“I desperately wish the circumstances had been different but marrying Rute was one of the proudest moments of my life and I am very pleased that she managed to realise her dream in her final days.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Couple tie the knot in ‘magical’ hospital wedding 48 hours before bride’s death

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

OPINION: We will not tolerate comments that are borne from hate or prejudice

Can online comments go too far? Photo by Stokpic/Pexels/Ed Gregory

Q&A: What is the social distancing debate - and why does it matter?

Social distancing guidelines were placed around Norwich city centre ahead of shops reopening on June 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds sign letter to UEA over protection for teaching staff roles

Hundreds sign letter to UEA asking to protect associate tutors jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant