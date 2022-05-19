'Inspirational' Sofia Honey who battled back from cancer brink

Sofia Honey, eight, has been fighting leukaemia since February 2020 and is now just 30 days the end of treatment. Pictured: Sofia Honey sisters Kelsi, 11 and Alexi, 13. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

When doctors told Sofia Honey Adcock's parents 96pc of her bone marrow had been taken over by cancer the shock and terror was almost unbearable.

But this little fighter has defied all the odds.

Sofia Honey, who is now eight, had only been feeling unwell for a few weeks when doctors uncovered the grim truth back in early 2020. The medical team realised there was no time to waste and her treatment began immediately.

Sofia Honey has had a special bunny which has been on the journey with her and has been present throughout all of her treatments. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

Mum Sammy, 34, who works at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey said: “We started chemotherapy that same day that they told us she had cancer.”

When lockdown was announced doctors told Sammy and her husband Adam that only one of them would be able to stay with Sofia Honey.

Sammy added: “It was so hard - Sofia Honey got so she couldn’t sit of smile by herself.

“Her body began to reject the blood transfusions she was being given.

Sofia Honey loves her family. Her mother, Sammy Adcock says her other children have been absolutely incredible. Pictured: Sammy Adcock, Adam Adcock, Alexi Adcock, Kelsi Adcock and Sofia Honey Adcock. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

“I felt like I just crumbled. So I had to have some time where I swapped with my husband - it’s hard to watch your child go through that.”

Between February and October of 2020 Sofia Honey had 30 blood transfusions. But the little girl's spirit was never broken and now she is getting back to full health.

“Even when she was incredibly sick her she would say that she hoped no one else would get cancer," Sammy added.

Sofia Hoeny Adcock, eight from Costessey designed her own merchandise to raise money for the doctors and nurses who were taking care of her. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

And, as she has become stronger, Sofia Honey has been carrying out random acts of kindness.

She has even designed a special bell to allow people who are too frail to stand to ring it to mark the end of their treatment.

Last week, even though Sofia Honey was suffering with pneumonia she sent Sammy out to buy Greggs for the hospital staff.

Sammy said: “She is an inspiration - she is so selfless.”

Sammy Adcock said that her daughter Sofia Honey is her inspiration. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

But although the family is excited for Sofia Honey's upcoming end of treatment date they remain nervous.

She said: “The medication helps to ensure she doesn’t have cancer, so I am anxious to finish them.

“I feel like we are stepping into the unknown but we are excited to have our lives back.”

Last week Sofia Honey got Pneumonia and sepsis, this week she is smiling again. Her mum says she is an incredible child. - Credit: Sammy Adcock

The family hope to take a trip to Disneyland, along with Sofia Honey's sisters Kelsi, 11, and Alexi, 13, who Sammy says have both been an incredible support during the treatment.

What's happening next?

Sofia Honey is planning an end of treatment party. She wants to make it into a charity event to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Sammy said: “We’ve got a bouncy castle and caterers in. We will charge a little money for drinks.”

There will also be prizes up for grabs which have been provided by local businesses.

Sammy added: “We will sell raffle tickets, some of the prizes including overnight stays, an outside igloo dome for gardens and a personal chef experience.”

Sofia Honey also loves smiling for the camera so there will be a selfie booth at the event.

Sammy said: “I know she is my daughter so I am biased but she captures everyone's heart.

“She is selfless and she just wants to raise a lot of money for charity.”

If any readers would like to contribute to Sofia Honey’s fundraiser, you can do so here.