Norwich coronavirus cases rise again

Norwich city centre during the March lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Norwich has seen another worrying rise in coronavirus cases, the latest figures show.

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Figures released on Thursday show the city’s infection rate is 47 new cases per 100,000 people in the week to October 4 - up from 42 on Wednesday. It equates to 66 new cases overall, taking into account the population of 130,000-plus.

The rate in the city has more than trebled from the 14.2 cases per 100,000 in the week to September 27.

Warnings of extra lockdown measures in Great Yarmouth appear to have been heeded as the reported rate of infection in the town has fallen for the second day running.

Over the last week, public health officials have been working to avoid additional restrictions in Great Yarmouth.

The town saw 85 new cases in the seven days up to October 4, which equates to 85.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

It is a fall from the previous day, where cases per 100,000 people stood at 92.6.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston announced on Thursday it was reintroducing temporary visitor restrictions after a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

Paul Morris, director of nursing, said: “This isn’t a decision we take lightly as we know how it can impact on patients and their families.”

Revised figures show that in the seven days to October 2, Great Yarmouth tipped over 100 cases per 100,000 people - but it has since seen a fall in cases.

In England the rate of cases per 100,000 for the seven days up to October 4 was 122.9 - showing cases in Norfolk are lower than the national average.

South Norfolk saw a fall in coronavirus cases to 29.8 in the week ending October 4, from 31.2 in the seven days up to October 3.

In Breckland the rate rose to 27.9 from 22.9, while King’s Lynn and West Norfolk rose from 29.7 to 33.7.

Broadland also rose from 26 to 30 cases per 100,000 people. North Norfolk currently remains the area with the lowest number of cases, after seeing a rise from 13.4 to 16.2.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk’s cases also rose to 35.3 and 28.9 per 100,000 people, from 34.9 and 26.