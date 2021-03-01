Norwich Covid-19 case rate halves in just one week

Published: 8:03 AM March 1, 2021 Updated: 8:07 AM March 1, 2021

Covid-19 cases in Norwich have halved in the last seven days. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Coronavirus cases in Norwich have more than halved in the last week, according to NHS data.

The case rate in the city was 64.7 per 100,000 people in the week up to February 23 – the latest figures available – compared to 141.6 in the previous seven-day period.

That 54pc drop means Norwich's figure is now lower than Norfolk's county wide number, which is 75.8 – down 31pc from 109.2.

It comes as it was announced the R-rate in the East of England at the moment is somewhere between 0.6 and 0.8, meaning cases will continue to decrease in the region.

The last time Norfolk's number of cases per capita was so low was more than four months ago on October 20.

Great Yarmouth and Breckland are the only areas of the county where the case rates figure remains in three figures, but at 105.7 and 100 respectively it will only be a matter of days until these figures are also in double digits.

With 45.8 cases per 100,000 north Norfolk remains the area with the fewest cases per person in the county.

The NHS said on Monday nine in 10 over-65s in England have now had their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 40pc of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have had the jab.