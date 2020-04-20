Search

Canaries star’s message of support to NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 April 2020

Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020

Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A Norwich City star has recorded a message of support praising the incredible work of staff at The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Canaries midfielder Todd Cantwell extended his thanks and gratitude to the team at the N&N on Monday.

Read more: Thousands of NHS patients to be treated at Norwich private hospital in landmark agreement

The 22-year-old Premier League star said: “A quick message to you guys working at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. I just really wanted to thank you for everything that you are doing from every single member of staff that turns up there on a daily basis you are doing an incredible job. [We] can only be thankful, the country is relying on you at the moment. You are there with fantastic spirit and you are saving lives day in, day out. For me personally, I am so thankful we have a NHS system and I am so thankful that we have amazing people like yourselves.

Read more: Norfolk hospital to create region’s first coronavirus surge centre

“Please keep looking after us and we’ll continue to stay at home and do the best that we can to support you.”

A hospital spokesman thanked the player and the club for showing their support.

Topic Tags:

