Cantwell's shorts help raise £15,000 for hospitals

Published: 4:33 PM May 26, 2021

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's deputy chief Nurse Yvonne Christley thanks Norwich City Football Club members for raising the money - Credit: N&N Hospital Charity

Todd Cantwell's shorts and signed Norwich City shirts have helped to raise more than £15,000 to boost staff wellbeing at Norfolk's three hospitals.

Norwich City Football Club's kit manager Pete Dye led the fundraiser which will split the £15,243 total between the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the James Paget University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

A total of 44 football-related items were auctioned on eBay, including squad shirts from the Good Friday match against Preston North End, which featured an NHS rainbow logo.

The highest item was sold for £780, with midfielder Todd Cantwell's shorts raising £107.

Representatives from the three hospitals, including the N&N Hospitals Charity's Louise Cook, said the donations would go directly to supporting the welfare of staff.

You may also want to watch:

Maxine Taylor, charity co-ordinator for JPUH, said: “The monies will be used to support the welfare of our staff, who over the last year have worked tirelessly to support the local community and treat patients at our hospital.”

Amanda-Jane Weir, from QEH, said they were "very thankful and truly humbled".