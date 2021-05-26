News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Cantwell's shorts help raise £15,000 for hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:33 PM May 26, 2021   
NNUH Deputy Chief Nurse Yvonne Christley

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's deputy chief Nurse Yvonne Christley thanks Norwich City Football Club members for raising the money - Credit: N&N Hospital Charity

Todd Cantwell's shorts and signed Norwich City shirts have helped to raise more than £15,000 to boost staff wellbeing at Norfolk's three hospitals.

Norwich City Football Club's kit manager Pete Dye led the fundraiser which will split the £15,243 total between the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the James Paget University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

A total of 44 football-related items were auctioned on eBay, including squad shirts from the Good Friday match against Preston North End, which featured an NHS rainbow logo.

The highest item was sold for £780, with midfielder Todd Cantwell's shorts raising £107.

Representatives from the three hospitals, including the N&N Hospitals Charity's Louise Cook, said the donations would go directly to supporting the welfare of staff. 

You may also want to watch:

Maxine Taylor, charity co-ordinator for JPUH, said: “The monies will be used to support the welfare of our staff, who over the last year have worked tirelessly to support the local community and treat patients at our hospital.”

Amanda-Jane Weir, from QEH, said they were "very thankful and truly humbled".

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  2. 2 Rough sleeping areas sealed off as Debenhams entrances boarded up
  3. 3 Takeover bid could see live music return to Open
  1. 4 Site earmarked for apartments for sale for £1.5m near Norwich train station
  2. 5 Next stage of £940,000 Norwich roadworks revealed
  3. 6 Bonanza buy: Blocks of 48 apartments and 26 garages for sale
  4. 7 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
  5. 8 Firefighters called to aid of stranded muntjac deer
  6. 9 '50 poonds' - Norwich hit by fake £50 notes with spelling error
  7. 10 'Ludicrous and inappropriate' - Residents object to new storage base
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

YouTube star JaackMaate – real name Jack Dean – hid golden tickets for cash prizes in each English city, including Norwich.

YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

Norfolk Live | Video

A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus