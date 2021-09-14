News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City fans frustrated by 'dog's dinner' approach to Covid passports plan

David Hannant

Published: 2:48 PM September 14, 2021   
Norwich City fans have called for greater clarity over Covid passports - with the club still waiting on final confirmation from the Premier League on the controversial scheme.

The government announced this week it is making a U-turn on the measures, saying it would not be pursuing the matter any further.

However, the scheme is believed to still be on the cards for Premier League football matches, with fans expected to be required to prove they either have had both Covid vaccines or returned a negative lateral flow test result to access stadia.

But with the season four games old at Norwich's next home game just days away, the club is still waiting on official confirmation from the Premier League on what measures will be expected at Carrow Road come Saturday and for the rest of the season.

It has left Canaries fans frustrated, with serious doubts over how a scheme could logistically be run - particularly at such short notice.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters' group, described the situation as "a dog's dinner".

He said: "I don't see any way how 26,000 people could be checked before kick-off - you'd have to start at about noon for a 3pm kick off. While I can see how it would be sensible to check people, I can't see how it can be practical.

"For me, the government should be the main arbiter of it and if it doesn't see it as being necessary, I don't understand why the Premier League would not take the same stance.

"What would make more sense is being somehow able to prove your vaccine status before games - perhaps having the information loaded onto season tickets."

David 'Spud' Thornhill added: "I think it would just be such a difficult thing to do and I can't think of a solution for it.

"It does seem that the advice from the government is changing all the time so I have a lot of sympathy for all football clubs in that sense - not just Norwich."

But Lorraine Taylor, a member of the Norwich City Fans Social Club, said that while she thought it could prove "a logistical nightmare" said she supported the scheme.

She said: "I know Ipswich did it at games earlier in the season and if it is a way of encouraging more people to get vaccinated then I'm for it.

