Mum who gave birth TWICE in lockdown says she owes sanity to city charity

Sarah Burgess

Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2021   
Jamie Finch, a beneficiary of Home-Start Norfolk, with her four month old son Josh

A woman who gave birth TWICE during the pandemic has said she wouldn't have made it through the year without the help of a life-saving city organisation.

Home-Start Norfolk — based in Norwich but operating county-wide — is a charity pairing up volunteers with struggling parents who have young children.

During the pandemic, home visits had to be scrapped.

But now 'normal life' has resumed referrals are sky-rocketing, with spikes in Norwich and Great Yarmouth being closely followed by the rest of the county.

Jamie Finch, a 32-year-old parent of two, had her world turned upside down by the pandemic.

Jamie Finch's two adorable children - Penny and Josh

Her first baby, Penny, was born at the very beginning of the first lockdown - the same week she had to start home schooling her step-son.

A lack of face-to face contact with healthcare professionals, combined with her partner's long working hours, left her feeling "completely abandoned".

After her referral to Home-Start, she had someone to talk to whenever she needed help.

But then she fell pregnant AGAIN four months later — giving birth to her second child Josh, 13 months after the first.

Jamie Finch with her daughter Penny

She explained: "It was a bit of a shock to find out I was pregnant again. It wasn't accidental or deliberate. I wanted another child, but didn't think it would happen so soon."

The full-time mum said Home-Start continued to help her after Josh was born in May this year, with a volunteer coming round to keep Penny occupied while Ms Finch breastfeeds and cares for her son.

She said: "It's been tough to say the least. There's been real low points.

Home-Start Norfolk's family day on August 25

"Penny has the attention span of a gnat. You need eyes all over your body to keep her under control.

"Just having a spare set of hands to help me out in the house, or with shopping trips and doctors appointments, was such a relief. I honestly don't think I'd be here without Home-Start," the Yarmouth mum added.

The charity's chief executive, Daniel Williams, said it was great so many people were reaching out for help, with the organisation supporting 250 families a year through its network of 100-150 volunteers.

Kevin Maguire, Mayor of Norwich, and Caroline Jarrold, Sheriff

Anyone interested in volunteering or referring can call 01603 977040 or email admin@homestartnorfolk.org.

