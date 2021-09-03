What are the new Castle Quarter vaccination centre opening times?

Published: 2:54 PM September 3, 2021

The city's remaining large scale vaccination centre will change its opening hours from next week.

Norwich's Castle Quarter vaccination clinic will now open from 8.30am to 4pm from Monday, September 6.

The city centre site is one of five large scale clinics left in Norfolk, which also includes those in Harleston, Attleborough, King's Lynn and Dereham.

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for the centres, which are run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors of our large scale vaccination centres from 8.30am to 4pm, with the majority open seven days a week, and some sites also open one day a week through to 7.30pm, so there are even more opportunities for people who have not had their jab yet to do so."

More than 93pc of people aged 18 and above have had one coronavirus vaccine, while 84pc have had two.

For full details of walk in vaccination clinics (where no appointment is needed) in Norfolk and Waveney visit apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/Form/AllAvailableClinics