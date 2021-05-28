Care home taken out of special measures but still requires improvement

Published: 6:00 AM May 28, 2021

Grenville Court care home in Horsford has come out of special measures. The CQC says the home requires improvement. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

"Urgent changes" made at a Norwich care home have seen it move out of special measures following improvements to safety measures and leadership.

Grenville Court care home, on Horsbeck Way, Horsford, was reinspected by the Care Quality Commission in April after being rated inadequate last September.

Enforcement action was taken to stop new residents from being admitted after inspectors found one had lost 30pc of their body weight and another was "unlawfully" locked in their room for seven days - among a series of regulation breaches.

A new management team was appointed following the report, with the home now rated "requires improvement", with inspectors reporting some shortfalls in risk and medicine management.

A spokesman for the home, which was rated 'good' back in December 2019, said they were confident changes would enable its rating to improve further.

An inspector said: "Systems were in place to safeguard people from the risk of abuse. Communication about people’s needs had improved. This gave staff the knowledge they required to ensure they could provide people with appropriate care.

"There were enough staff to meet people’s needs and to keep them safe. The required checks had been made to ensure new staff working in the service were safe to do so."

A spokesperson for Grenville Court said changes were made to its management structure to address the issues in the September report, with the team working with the CQC and local authority to deliver an action plan.

The spokesman added: “The new manager has prioritised providing truly person-centred care to all residents, and the culture within the home is now one of inclusion and open communication in order to rebuild everyone’s trust one day at a time.

“Robust new systems have been embedded to ensure all residents are kept safe and supported on a day by day basis to meet their individual goals. The home is now using an electronic medication system to address previous concerns relating to the management of medications, whilst all new staff are trained on the importance of complying fully with all company policies and procedures.

“The home was rated ‘good’ prior to recent events and we are confident the changes we have made will enable us to achieve this rating once again in the near future.”



