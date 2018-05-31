Search

Ed Balls message of support to Norwich care home during “difficult times”

PUBLISHED: 20:51 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:51 29 April 2020

Ed Balls released a message of support for the team looking after his mum during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ed Balls released a message of support for the team looking after his mum during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A Norwich care home has been praised for its efforts by a former government chancellor as they care for his mum during the coronavirus crisis.

Ed Balls praised staff at Woodside House Care on social media as part of a video thanking those working in care homes to look after people’s loved ones during the pandemic.

The video has been viewed more than 14,800 times on Twitter since it was posted at the end of March.

Read more: Postcards given to care homes so loved ones can keep in touch

In his message, Mr Balls said: “It is so hard that we cannot come to visit but we hugely appreciate the work you are doing to keep our mums and dads safe and go to work in these difficult times so to all the care home workers thank you so much.”

Elena Sandu, general manager at Woodside House Care Home said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Ed for his kind video.

“Messages like this do really make a difference and give the team a boost in these unprecedented times.”

For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.

