More than 100 mums latch on to promote breastfeeding

Marie Rowland with Amelia and Luna, at the Big Latch On in the Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

More than 100 mums joined the Global Big Latch-on in Norwich to break the stigma of breastfeeding.

Esther and Matthew Clayton, with their three girls: Sofia, Verity and Alice at the Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Esther and Matthew Clayton, with their three girls: Sofia, Verity and Alice at the Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mums and dads and their little ones enjoyed the morning sunshine at Castle Meadow on Saturday for the event hosted by Norfolk charity Breastfeeding Mum Meets.

Ellie Ford-Knubley, 24, was one of around 114 mothers to take part with her one-year-old son Caspian and partner James English, 29.

She said: "We are spreading awareness of breastfeeding and normalising it, which is very important.

"Events like this send a good message and it's a great day out for the babies. It's really welcoming and everyone is chatting and coming together."

The Big Latch On in Norwich saw 114 mothers feed their children at 10.30am in the Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson The Big Latch On in Norwich saw 114 mothers feed their children at 10.30am in the Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hatty Lawrence, 32, said she had had a negative experience of breastfeeding in a restaurant but it was resolved once she spoke to the manager.

"A member of staff was staring at me and making faces," she said. "But the manager was absolutely fantastic, they managed it very well."

She said breastfeeding her now two-year-old son Jack was tricky to begin with, but added: "With the right support it was really good. "After all those nights of crying, not sleeping and having your baby not latching on, it's such an achievement that you don't want other peoples' negativity to bother you."

Maria Pickering, 27, also got off to a rocky start when she began breastfeeding her baby Violet Saunders, who is now 10 weeks old.

Francesca Wells with baby Olivia, Louise Smorley with baby Bella and Rose Colison-Cook with baby Harrison at the Big Latch on in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Francesca Wells with baby Olivia, Louise Smorley with baby Bella and Rose Colison-Cook with baby Harrison at the Big Latch on in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Miss Pickering said her daughter had a tongue tie which made it difficult for her to feed and that this was common for a lot of breastfeeding mums.

"To begin with it was nerve-racking," she said. "I wasn't very confident getting my baby out and feeding in public."

The event is part of a worldwide celebration of breastfeeding and is the second time parents have been able to meet each other to share their experience.

Georgina Simpson, founder of Breastfeeding Mum Meets, said last year's event took place at Chapelfield Gardens which received great support from the community.

Amy and James Fullum with baby Edith and dog Myrtle at the The Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Amy and James Fullum with baby Edith and dog Myrtle at the The Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It has been an amazing day, you can feel the oxytocin in the air," she said. "We are trying to break the stigma and normalise it and let mums know that Norfolk is a safe place to breastfeed."

Children had many activities to join in with at The Big Latch On. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Children had many activities to join in with at The Big Latch On. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hayley Mace and Chris Hill with baby Juliette at the Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Hayley Mace and Chris Hill with baby Juliette at the Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Louise Ulph feeding baby Isabella at the Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Louise Ulph feeding baby Isabella at the Big Latch On in Castle gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Kate Smith and baby Erin with Caroline Norledge and baby Sophie at the Big Latch On in the Castle Gardens. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson Kate Smith and baby Erin with Caroline Norledge and baby Sophie at the Big Latch On in the Castle Gardens. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson