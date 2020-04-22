Search

Advanced search

Baker to launch doorstep delivery of afternoon tea

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 22 April 2020

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen

Archant

Those missing the taste of afternoon tea during the coronavirus pandemic can now enjoy the experience at home with the launch of a doorstep delivery from a Norwich business.

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren MeachenCakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen

Lauren Meachen who runs Cakes by Lauren Jade, in Hellesdon, has announced she will be starting to deliver a variety of treat boxes, including afternoon tea for two to people’s homes.

The idea has proved popular as the baker is already fully booked to make deliveries when she launches the service on May 2.

The afternoon tea for two box, which includes two scones, slices of Victoria sponge, brownie slices, sausage rolls, mini quiches as well as jam and cream pots and a selection of sandwiches, can be delivered within the NR1 to NR13 areas.

Read more: Vehicle firm gives Mini to NHS for use in lockdown

Since sharing the idea she has been inundated with requests, with orders and enquiries coming from Wymondham, Dereham and Great Yarmouth.

She said: “Going out for afternoon tea is a luxury that people miss going out and doing with friends and family so bringing it to their homes is a nice thing to do.

“I’ve got customers going to have teddy bear picnics with the children in their gardens, some are getting the nice china out, some have ordered boxes for their families at different addresses and going to video call each other. I think it’s wonderful.”

Read more: Canaries star’s message of support to NHS staff

The business owner thought she would have to close her business but after speaking to her local council was advised she would be able to continue.

She said: “The challenges will definitely be getting in the stock to be able to run and keep up with the demand I’m getting.

“The biggest reward is spreading some joy to everyone stuck indoors that can’t go out for their treats.

“People are surprising loved ones for birthdays and special occasions or just to say ‘we miss you’.”

Orders within areas close to NR6 have no delivery fee, and outer areas will be charged a small charge.

All of the tasty treats are produced from her kitchen,

She added: “My kitchen is very busy and I love it... I’m hoping to deliver as many as possible, it is just me in the kitchen though so I do have my limits.”

To make an order or find out more, visit Cakes by Lauren Jade on Facebook.

To read more uplifting stories from our communities click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Baker to launch doorstep delivery of afternoon tea

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich couple celebrate ‘unwedding day’ after dream ceremony postponed

Alison Newbery and David Waterhouse celebrated their 'unwedding day' on April 16 - the same day they were due to get married before the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alison Newbery and David Waterhouse

Man admits involvement in £1m cannabis factory found on Norfolk estate

Police at a cannabis factory found on an industrial estate in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City landlord says outdoor dining area is ‘ready to go’ when pub reopens after coronavirus

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24