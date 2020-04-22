Baker to launch doorstep delivery of afternoon tea

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen Archant

Those missing the taste of afternoon tea during the coronavirus pandemic can now enjoy the experience at home with the launch of a doorstep delivery from a Norwich business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen

Lauren Meachen who runs Cakes by Lauren Jade, in Hellesdon, has announced she will be starting to deliver a variety of treat boxes, including afternoon tea for two to people’s homes.

The idea has proved popular as the baker is already fully booked to make deliveries when she launches the service on May 2.

The afternoon tea for two box, which includes two scones, slices of Victoria sponge, brownie slices, sausage rolls, mini quiches as well as jam and cream pots and a selection of sandwiches, can be delivered within the NR1 to NR13 areas.

Read more: Vehicle firm gives Mini to NHS for use in lockdown

Since sharing the idea she has been inundated with requests, with orders and enquiries coming from Wymondham, Dereham and Great Yarmouth.

She said: “Going out for afternoon tea is a luxury that people miss going out and doing with friends and family so bringing it to their homes is a nice thing to do.

“I’ve got customers going to have teddy bear picnics with the children in their gardens, some are getting the nice china out, some have ordered boxes for their families at different addresses and going to video call each other. I think it’s wonderful.”

Read more: Canaries star’s message of support to NHS staff

The business owner thought she would have to close her business but after speaking to her local council was advised she would be able to continue.

She said: “The challenges will definitely be getting in the stock to be able to run and keep up with the demand I’m getting.

“The biggest reward is spreading some joy to everyone stuck indoors that can’t go out for their treats.

“People are surprising loved ones for birthdays and special occasions or just to say ‘we miss you’.”

Orders within areas close to NR6 have no delivery fee, and outer areas will be charged a small charge.

All of the tasty treats are produced from her kitchen,

She added: “My kitchen is very busy and I love it... I’m hoping to deliver as many as possible, it is just me in the kitchen though so I do have my limits.”

To make an order or find out more, visit Cakes by Lauren Jade on Facebook.

To read more uplifting stories from our communities click here.