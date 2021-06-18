'Fantastic' new hospital ward welcomes first patients

Published: 9:02 AM June 18, 2021

Sister Diana Bernardino, NNUH clinical lead for the DPU, cutting the ribbon to open the new ward. - Credit: NNUH

A new day procedure unit for hospital patients who need a short overnight stay has officially opened.

Staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the renovated Lion and Golden wards, in its Arthur South Day Procedure Unit (DPU) in a "vital step" to tackle the ongoing backlog of operations.

The aim of the project was to create the infrastructure for a dedicated 23-hour patient stay recovery area.

A new say procedure unit has been opened at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: NNUH

The work has created a new recovery area in the DPU meaning patients who are having more complex procedures are able to recover on the unit and be discharged by hospital teams in the morning, reducing the need of inpatients bed spaces.

In addition to creating a new recovery area, the nurses base has been relocated to give staff and a better patient flow through the department.

Dr Michael Irvine, NNUH director of service (Anaesthesia) and chief of service (Theatres), said: “Our vision for the future is to use this new dedicated patient area to support patients who only need a brief overnight stay after their operation and can be discharged early in the morning after their surgery by a specialist day surgery nursing team.

"This model of care is often called 23 hour stay and will reduce the demand on our traditional inpatient post-operative beds, whilst improving patient experience.”

Sister Diana Bernardino, NNUH clinical lead for the DPU, added: “This is such a fantastic space: it will be a great environment for our patients and our team. We are future-proofing our department and these are exciting times."

The hospital is currently working on a number of developments as part of its Theatre Improvement Programme, which also includes a new Ambulatory Procedure Unit and Children’s theatre complex.

Work has begun on the new £6.5m three theatre complex, which will become an "integral" part of the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.

The hospital has more than 68,000 people waiting for treatment, with more than 10,000 waiting over 12 months.

Recent NHS figures placed Norfolk and Waveney as having the fifth-highest waiting list in the country.



