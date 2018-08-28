Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Families with diabetic children learn and play together at special event

PUBLISHED: 18:20 18 November 2018

Gary Starman, Chair of the Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group (Back row, centre) with some of the youngsters who have type 1 of the condition, and their parents. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gary Starman, Chair of the Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group (Back row, centre) with some of the youngsters who have type 1 of the condition, and their parents. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A special event was held in Norwich to bring together families who have children with type 1 diabetes.

Youngsters were able to play together and share their experiences of type 1 diabates at a special event at the UEA Sportspark. Picture: Neil DidsburyYoungsters were able to play together and share their experiences of type 1 diabates at a special event at the UEA Sportspark. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Families took part in a range of fun activities at the UEA Sportspark on Saturday, November 17, including gymnastics, Zorbing, climbing wall and a soft play area for babies and toddlers.

The event, which was attended by 130 people, also celebrated World Diabetes Day, which traditionally takes place every year on November 14.

Gary Starman, chairman of Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group, who organised the free event, said: “The whole idea is children can meet other children and parents can meet other parents to see how they cope with diabetes themselves.  “Diabetes is a 24-hour condition, people don’t realise how much pressure parents have to control blood glucose.

“Children at school feel isolated. But when they come together and do an event like this, having a hypo seems normal because other kids are having a hypo.”

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school six years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Eight officers, three police cars and three vans called to drunken street brawl

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Sheffield United fan fined £10,000 for attack on Norwich City supporters

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018

Two teens threatened with a knife in Norwich park robbery

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide