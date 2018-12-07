Search

Warning after several cases of Norovirus

07 December, 2018 - 16:54
A nurse uses antibacterial hand gel. Photo: Archant

A nurse uses antibacterial hand gel. Photo: Archant

Norfolk residents are being urged to help prevent the spread of Norovirus as several cases of the virus have been seen in the county.

Sometimes known as the winter vomiting bug, Norovirus is the most common stomach bug in the UK. It is highly contagious and can affect people of all ages although it should not normally last more than a couple of days.

Outbreaks of Norovirus in public places, such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools, are common because the virus can survive for several days on surfaces or objects touched by an infected person.

To prevent its spread, public health officials are asking people to ensure they wash their hands frequently with warm, soapy water and are also asking anyone with vomiting and diarrhoea to remain at home and off work for at least 48 hours after their last symptoms.

For more advice and information visit www.nhs.uk/norovirus

