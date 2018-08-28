Norfolk nurse presented with award for work on domestic violence

Tristan Johnson receives her award from High Sheriff, Charles Watt. Picture: NNUH Archant

A nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has been presented with an award for her work on domestic abuse.

The nurse was given the High Sheriff of Norfolk’s Award in recognition of “great and valuable services to the community” for her role as a domestic abuse champion.

Tristan Johnson, NNUH’s Named Nurse for Safeguarding Adults, said: “I am honoured and proud to have been presented with this award. It’s great to be part of a fabulous team.

“The network is making the Trust a place where patients or staff affected by domestic abuse can feel safe to raise concern and receive support and advice from first contact to reduce risk and prevent harm.”

The presentation was made by the High Sheriff, Charles Watt, at the 2018 Domestic Abuse Champions Network conference held at City College Norwich.

The NNUH Foundation Trust’s champions network was set up in 2015 and there are now 72 domestic abuse champions at the Trust.