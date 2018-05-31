N&N confirms two more deaths of coronavirus patients

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has announced two more coronavirus-related deaths.

The death toll of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 now stands at 84.

NHS England confirmed one of the patients died on Friday, April 24, while the other died on Saturday, April 25.

These two newly-reported fatalities were among 12 confirmed on Sunday in Norfolk, with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reporting 10 new deaths, taking the death toll there to 83.

Of those new fatalities, three died on April 21, three more on April 23 and four others on April 24.

James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston did not report any new deaths, meaning the death toll of patients there remains at 70.

In Suffolk, six more deaths were announced – four new deaths of patients in the care of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust took the number of fatalities there to 216, while the West Suffolk Hospital’s total stands at 31, up two on the day before.

NHS England said a further 336 people have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total hospital deaths in England to 18,420.

The patients were aged between 28 and 100 and 22 of the 336 patients (aged between 41 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

According to the regional breakdown, 66 people died in the North East and Yorkshire, while 64 died in London and 57 in the Midlands.

Of the 336 new hospital deaths announced today by NHS England, 63 occurred on April 25, 167 occurred on April 24 and 38 occurred on April 23.

The figures also show 62 of the new deaths took place between April 1 and April 22 while the remaining six deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 15.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 857

