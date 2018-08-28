Search

Healthcare staff in Norfolk take part in reverse advent

PUBLISHED: 15:49 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 04 December 2018

NCHC staff engagement manager Laura Palmer, with donations collected by staff in a reverse advent. Photo: NCHC

NCHC

Staff at Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust (NCHC) have been participating in what has become an annual tradition, by generously donating items to several reverse advent calendars set up across the trust.

Norwich Foodbank volunteers, left to right, Pam Broughton and Barbara Moore. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Foodbank volunteers, left to right, Pam Broughton and Barbara Moore. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Throughout November, staff have been donating food and other non-perishable items to be passed on to local food banks and distributed to those in need across the county.

Approximately 350 items equating to 175kg of food, which is the average weight of a male reindeer, have been collected from across the trust and donated to local food banks.

The reverse advent calendar, which is now in its third year, has been organised by staff who have been moved when visiting patients who were living with long term neurological conditions like MS and Parkinson’s Disease and struggling to make ends meet.

Food banks provide emergency food supplies to vulnerable people who have nowhere else to turn.

Hannah Worsley, project manager from Norwich Foodbank, said: “We are delighted to receive the support of staff at NCHC once again through our reverse advent campaign.

“December is our busiest time of the year for both donations and referrals and we expect to give out around 1,000 food parcels this month, each giving the recipient enough food for three days.

“This donation will contribute to both the standard food parcels but also to the Christmas extras we give out to try and bring a little treat to all those who are in need of our support at this time of year. Thank you to all who contributed.”

