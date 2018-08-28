Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk care home to entertain community with open day

PUBLISHED: 10:14 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 09 January 2019

The team that help run Hethersett Hall Care Home in Norwich. Picture: Hethersett Hall

The team that help run Hethersett Hall Care Home in Norwich. Picture: Hethersett Hall

Archant

A care home in Heathersett is welcoming the community for an afternoon of live music and refreshments.

Hethersett Hall Care Home in Norwich will be opening their doors to give locals the chance to meet the team, take a tour of the home and be entertained by singers, Splash Duo for an afternoon of live music.

Kerry Tidd, general manager at Hethersett Hall says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day for what will no doubt be both a fun and relaxing event.

“It’s a great time to visit the home and ask questions, but also just to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”

The home is ran by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

The event will take place between 1-5pm on January 19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Temporary shelter reduces the number of rough sleepers in Stratford Centre over Christmas

The shelter at the Carpenters and Docklands Community Centre in Stratford. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Naked Wines’ owner Majestic says Christmas was “more difficult than expected”

Majestic wine warehouse on Dereham Road, Norwich Photo: Bill Smith

Shoe designer wants your old shoes to upcycle into bespoke creations

Emily Jupp with some of her creations she makes from upcycling shoes at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists