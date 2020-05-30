Search

Advanced search

Gallery

NHS worker’s stunning Norfolk lockdown pictures

PUBLISHED: 14:32 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 30 May 2020

Honeypot Lane near Seething. Picture: Ian Bell

Honeypot Lane near Seething. Picture: Ian Bell

Archant

A NHS worker has captured the beauty of Norfolk in a collection of photos taken during lockdown.

Another sunny day in Norfolk near Cantley. Picture: Ian BellAnother sunny day in Norfolk near Cantley. Picture: Ian Bell

Ian Bell, head of service for adult community learning disabilities at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, works with people with learning difficulties.

Since the pandemic began Mr Bell and the team have been using technology to minimise face to face contact to continue supporting service users by creating specific plans to ensure vulnerable service users if they did become unwell other services such as the acute hospitals would have the information they needed to provide treatment.

Mr Bell said; “During the initial phase of lockdown I found the ability to have daily exercise incredibly helpful to get away from the computer and get some fresh air and to be able to move.

Although I live in Norwich I have discovered so many lovely walks through woods, parks, by rivers and broads that have helped me enormously to unwind, relax be mindful and to appreciate my surroundings

St Faiths Road, Norwich. Picture: Ian BellSt Faiths Road, Norwich. Picture: Ian Bell

Being a keen photographer I have managed to make the most of these daily walks and cycle rides to capture some of the beautiful scenery and views I have found so even on a day where I can’t get out I have a constant reminder of how lucky I am to live where I do and to look forward to my next exploration of where I live.”

The clouds gather in the sky off Marriotts Way, Drayton. Picture; Ian BellThe clouds gather in the sky off Marriotts Way, Drayton. Picture; Ian Bell

Norwich from Mousehold Avenue. Picture: Ian BellNorwich from Mousehold Avenue. Picture: Ian Bell

Surlingham Church. Picture: Ian BellSurlingham Church. Picture: Ian Bell

Capturing the brighteness of the fieds near Lingwood. Picture: Ian BellCapturing the brighteness of the fieds near Lingwood. Picture: Ian Bell

Another photo taken near Rockland Broad. Picture: Ian BellAnother photo taken near Rockland Broad. Picture: Ian Bell

Riverside in Norwich. Picture: Ian BellRiverside in Norwich. Picture: Ian Bell

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Fashion store to reopen but with shopping ‘by appointment only’

Vanilla in Ipswich Road is reopening on June 16. Pic: Vanilla

Around £2,000 in cash seized from suspected drug dealer near Anglia Square

Police seized around £2,000 cash from an address in Magdalen Close, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

Warning after algae which can kill dogs and harm people spotted in river

Blue-green algae can be dangerous. Pic: Steve Adams.

One new coronavirus death reported at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH
Drive 24