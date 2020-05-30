Gallery

NHS worker’s stunning Norfolk lockdown pictures

Honeypot Lane near Seething. Picture: Ian Bell Archant

A NHS worker has captured the beauty of Norfolk in a collection of photos taken during lockdown.

Another sunny day in Norfolk near Cantley. Picture: Ian Bell Another sunny day in Norfolk near Cantley. Picture: Ian Bell

Ian Bell, head of service for adult community learning disabilities at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, works with people with learning difficulties.

Since the pandemic began Mr Bell and the team have been using technology to minimise face to face contact to continue supporting service users by creating specific plans to ensure vulnerable service users if they did become unwell other services such as the acute hospitals would have the information they needed to provide treatment.

Mr Bell said; “During the initial phase of lockdown I found the ability to have daily exercise incredibly helpful to get away from the computer and get some fresh air and to be able to move.

Although I live in Norwich I have discovered so many lovely walks through woods, parks, by rivers and broads that have helped me enormously to unwind, relax be mindful and to appreciate my surroundings

St Faiths Road, Norwich. Picture: Ian Bell St Faiths Road, Norwich. Picture: Ian Bell

Being a keen photographer I have managed to make the most of these daily walks and cycle rides to capture some of the beautiful scenery and views I have found so even on a day where I can’t get out I have a constant reminder of how lucky I am to live where I do and to look forward to my next exploration of where I live.”

The clouds gather in the sky off Marriotts Way, Drayton. Picture; Ian Bell The clouds gather in the sky off Marriotts Way, Drayton. Picture; Ian Bell

Norwich from Mousehold Avenue. Picture: Ian Bell Norwich from Mousehold Avenue. Picture: Ian Bell

Surlingham Church. Picture: Ian Bell Surlingham Church. Picture: Ian Bell

Capturing the brighteness of the fieds near Lingwood. Picture: Ian Bell Capturing the brighteness of the fieds near Lingwood. Picture: Ian Bell

Another photo taken near Rockland Broad. Picture: Ian Bell Another photo taken near Rockland Broad. Picture: Ian Bell

Riverside in Norwich. Picture: Ian Bell Riverside in Norwich. Picture: Ian Bell

