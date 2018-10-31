Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Next date announced for prostate cancer support group

31 October, 2018 - 15:01
Big C Centre. . Picture: James Bass

Big C Centre. . Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

The next Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group meeting will take place on November 5.

Held at the Big C Centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), the meeting will run from 7pm to 9pm.

Ray Cossey, chairman of the group’s trustees, said: “Many men are notoriously reluctant to discuss their health problems and we feel, as a patient support group, that such get-togethers affords them an opportunity to meet and chat with other me who are similarly affected by prostate cancer.

“The old adage ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’ is certainly true for those with cancer and, perhaps, even more so when it comes to men.”

Mr Cossey said wives and partners were also welcome, as well as other family members.

Car parking is free and light refreshments are provided.

For more information, visit www.prostatesupport.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Video: Burglar caught on CCTV inside family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street. Photo: Submitted

Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Pictured is Becki Bowen. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Jail for Norwich man found guilty of child sex crimes

Jonathan Franks. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide