Next date announced for prostate cancer support group

Big C Centre. . Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

The next Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group meeting will take place on November 5.

Held at the Big C Centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), the meeting will run from 7pm to 9pm.

Ray Cossey, chairman of the group’s trustees, said: “Many men are notoriously reluctant to discuss their health problems and we feel, as a patient support group, that such get-togethers affords them an opportunity to meet and chat with other me who are similarly affected by prostate cancer.

“The old adage ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’ is certainly true for those with cancer and, perhaps, even more so when it comes to men.”

Mr Cossey said wives and partners were also welcome, as well as other family members.

Car parking is free and light refreshments are provided.

For more information, visit www.prostatesupport.org.uk