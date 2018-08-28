Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Special teddy bears to help young patients understand medical procedures

PUBLISHED: 20:10 02 January 2019

The Medibears will help children to understand medical procedures. Picture: NNUH

The Medibears will help children to understand medical procedures. Picture: NNUH

NNUH

Special teddy bears designed to help children and young patients with learning disabilities understand medical procedures are all set for use at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Fiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, with a Medibear. Picture: NNUHFiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, with a Medibear. Picture: NNUH

The learning disability team now has Medibears with a range of medical devices including a hearing aid, cochlea implant, and pacemaker.

A member of staff, Sue Phillips, raised £200 through a crowdfunding page, an afternoon tea and raffle to buy the bears.

She said: “We were hoping to fund one or two but now they have bought five and I am really pleased.”

Fiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, said: “This is a great resource for the team. The Medibears can be used to support patients and help them gain a greater understanding of a medical intervention they may receive.

“The bears help to normalise medical equipment for people, and help to reduce any worries they have.”

Emma Chapman, children’s services matron, said: “The Medibears will support the work undertaken with children and young people with a learning disability when being prepared for specific procedures or interventions and to help them better understand what is going to happen to them.

“They are a very welcome addition to the other resources available to us and will enhance the work already being undertaken by our hospital play team and nursing teams.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

Jason Pallett, who sadly died in a collision on the A10 in Melbourn. Picture: Facebook

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a cyclist and a car has left a man in critical condition.

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

Nine members of the crime gang who were responsible for more than 200 burglaries in 11 months. Picture: Twitter @CambsCops

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Views sought to help shape Royston’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: Happy New Year! – The PinkUn Show #162 LIVE with the big Norwich City debates

The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

From roads to pubs - six challenges facing Norwich in 2019

James Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia. Photo: Antony Kelly

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists