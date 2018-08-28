Special teddy bears to help young patients understand medical procedures

The Medibears will help children to understand medical procedures. Picture: NNUH NNUH

Special teddy bears designed to help children and young patients with learning disabilities understand medical procedures are all set for use at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Fiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, with a Medibear. Picture: NNUH Fiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, with a Medibear. Picture: NNUH

The learning disability team now has Medibears with a range of medical devices including a hearing aid, cochlea implant, and pacemaker.

A member of staff, Sue Phillips, raised £200 through a crowdfunding page, an afternoon tea and raffle to buy the bears.

She said: “We were hoping to fund one or two but now they have bought five and I am really pleased.”

Fiona Springall, the children and young person’s learning disability specialist nurse at NNUH, said: “This is a great resource for the team. The Medibears can be used to support patients and help them gain a greater understanding of a medical intervention they may receive.

“The bears help to normalise medical equipment for people, and help to reduce any worries they have.”

Emma Chapman, children’s services matron, said: “The Medibears will support the work undertaken with children and young people with a learning disability when being prepared for specific procedures or interventions and to help them better understand what is going to happen to them.

“They are a very welcome addition to the other resources available to us and will enhance the work already being undertaken by our hospital play team and nursing teams.”