Visitors to Norwich hospital must wear masks once again as Covid rates rise

Visitors to the NNUH will be made to wear masks once again. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Visitors to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are being told to wear masks once again as Covid rates rise across the country.

Staff and visitors in all inpatient and outpatient clinical areas will be asked to wear masks to protect themselves and others from today.

It comes after it was revealed that Norfolk is in the early stages of a new wave of Covid-19 with one in 50 people currently estimated to be infected with the virus, according to the county's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith.

😷 Following a rapid increase in the prevalence of Covid-19 nationally, in our hospital and the community, it has become necessary to reintroduce mask-wearing in all inpatient and outpatient areas.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/M18RPogTI0 — Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (@NNUH) July 1, 2022

Dr Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse and director of IP&C, said: "As cases have risen sharply, we must take decisive action to protect our most vulnerable patients, visitors and colleagues.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”