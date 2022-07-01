Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Visitors to Norwich hospital must wear masks once again as Covid rates rise

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:21 PM July 1, 2022
Visitors to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are being told to wear masks once again as Covid rates rise across the country.

Staff and visitors in all inpatient and outpatient clinical areas will be asked to wear masks to protect themselves and others from today.

It comes after it was revealed that Norfolk is in the early stages of a new wave of Covid-19 with one in 50 people currently estimated to be infected with the virus, according to the county's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith.

Dr Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse and director of IP&C, said: "As cases have risen sharply, we must take decisive action to protect our most vulnerable patients, visitors and colleagues.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

