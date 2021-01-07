Hospital's first Covid vaccine patient returns for follow-up jab

Published: 4:53 PM January 7, 2021

Kenneth Ireland was the first patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive his coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

The first patient to receive a coronavirus vaccine at Norfolk's largest hospital has returned for his follow-up jab.

Kenneth Ireland became the first person to roll up his sleeve for the Pfizer jab at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 9.

🎥 Today our Chief Nurse @DrNancyFontaine joined our vaccination team and Kenneth Ireland, the very first patient who got his Covid-19 vaccine at our hospital, returned for his second dose. pic.twitter.com/Yq9urGJeH1 — Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (@NNUH) January 6, 2021

This week, the 86-year-old returned to the hospital to receive the second dose of the vaccine, which was administered on Wednesday.

A recent change in government policy has seen a shift towards giving as many patients as possible their first dose before moving onto second jabs, with the gap between injections increased from 21 days to 12 weeks.

The hospital has vaccinated 5,000 people so far and was one of the first 50 hospital vaccine hubs, alongside the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Last week the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, began its vaccination process.

Across Norfolk and Waveney, 30,000 people have so far received a coronavirus vaccine, and a further 11 vaccination centres are set to open.







