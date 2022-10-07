Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norfolk hospital brings back overnight stays for support partners

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:17 PM October 7, 2022
Support partners can stay overnight at the NNUH from October 10 - Credit: Nick Butcher

A Norfolk hospital has confirmed support partners will be allowed to stay overnight on the maternity ward once again.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital announced that support partners will be welcomed back during the night on Cley Ward (antenatal) and Blakeney Ward (postnatal) from Monday, October 10.

In a post on social media the hospital said the move had been made to help with "family bonding" and to "reduce anxiety and stress".

The post read: "Having a baby can be a very vulnerable time for a woman or birthing person and we want them to feel relaxed and comfortable as they welcome their new baby and ensure they feel safe in the hospital environment.

"As part of this agreement, we will ask the support partner to assist in caring for you and your baby."

The hospital has asked partners to agree to a number of guidelines which includes washing hands regularly, not bedsharing and keeping noise to a minimum during the night.

Only one adult family member or partner is permitted to stay overnight.

The hospital also requested that adults on the ward do not come and go and support partners shouldn't leave the ward between the hours of 9.30pm and 7.30am, with the exception of visiting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Restrictions had been in place since the Covid pandemic began with previous rules allowing birthing partners to visit the antenatal and postnatal wards between 12-6pm and later between 8am and 8pm.

