200 Covid patients allowed home in a week at N&N

Published: 5:01 PM January 15, 2021

Extra psychological help is being provided to critical care patients in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has discharged 200 coronavirus patients in a week.

This means 900 people have now been discharged from the hospital since the pandemic began and comes seven days after the hospital announced the release of its 700th patient.

The hospital tweeted: "In just over a week, we have had another 200 people who had Covid-19 return home to continue their recoveries. Thank you so much to our hardworking staff."

Staff have spoken about the increasing pressure during this wave of the pandemic with a number of staff offering to be redeployed to assist in different areas of the hospital.

On Friday, medical director Erika Denton said the hospital was currently treating more than 250 patients who had contracted Covid in the last 14 days and 70 who have been on its wards longer than 14 days, and numbers were continuing to rise.

The hospital has more than 30 patients in its intensive care unit.

The hospital will also be receiving support from 30 trained military medical staff who will be helping support clinical staff at the hospital.