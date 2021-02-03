More than 25,000 people receive Covid vaccine at N&N hospital

Published: 3:28 PM February 3, 2021

The syringe is filled with the Covid-19 vaccine at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

More than 25,000 people have had a coronavirus jab at Norfolk's largest hospital, which hopes it can begin administering second doses of the vaccine later this month.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's (NNUH) chief operating officer Chris Cobb said its vaccine hub passed the milestone on Tuesday.

Of those 25,000 vaccines, 10,000 have been given to NNUH staff, 10,000 to other health and social care workers, 4,000 to patients aged over 80 and and 1,600 for care home workers.

The 10,000 NNUH staff equates to more than 98pc of the workforce.

The hospital was among the first 50 vaccine hubs set up by the NHS in December as part of the mass rollout which now includes GP surgeries, pharmacies and large vaccination sites across the region.

Mr Cobb told the hospital's board of directors on Wednesday that it is hoped the vaccination centre can begin giving out second doses of the vaccine from February 22, 11 weeks after some patients receive their first dose.

He said: ""As a stand alone facility supporting Norfolk thus far and I cannot thank people involved in that enough."

A new mass vaccination centre opened in Attleborough on Wednesday with further centres will open in North Walsham on Saturday and in Wisbech on Friday.

Mr Cobb said: "We shouldn’t forget the hospital hubs were established to do the hospital and the primary care networks and mass vaccination have been established to do the rest of the population.

"What we will continue to do is where that does not work and people are overwhelmed we’re picking up what people can’t manage for this next little while.

I’m very confident we will be able to deliver the second dose plan.

"Once we get to February 22 when they release our ability to do second doses we have had assurance we will get the right amount of vaccine to meet the demand and see that through."

Sam Higginson, chief executive of the hospital, added: "I want to say a big thank you to everyone in the vaccination centre and the pharmacy team that has been supporting the effort. It has meant we have been able to vaccinate many members of the wider community, whether that is the over 80s or social care workers."